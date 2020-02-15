basketball logo

MONTGOMERY -- Pike Liberal Arts' bid for the AISA Class AAA state title fell short Saturday night as the Patriots fell to Tuscaloosa Academy 63-47 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

The Patriots (16-11) finish as state runner-up.

After three tight quarters, the Knights pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Pike Lib 26-12. Tuscaloosa led just 37-35 going to the final period.

It was 13-12 Tuscaloosa at the end of the first quarter and it was tied at 27 at halftime.

Two 3-pointers by Sam Rowley, who had 12 fourth-quarter points, and one by Logan Harris plus 5-of-7 free throws sparked Tuscaloosa in the final period.

Drew Nelson and Austin Cross both had 14 points to lead Pike Lib. Nelson had four 3-pointers and Cross two. Javon Christian added 12 points, including six off two 3-pointers.

Rowley finished with 22 points to lead Tuscaloosa Academy. Phil McDuff had 15 points and Mason Mulinax added 11 for the Knights.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments