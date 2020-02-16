MONTGOMERY – Pike Liberal Arts' bid for the AISA Class AAA state title fell short Saturday night as the Patriots fell to Tuscaloosa Academy 63-47 at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
The Patriots (16-11) finish as state runner-up.
After three tight quarters, the Knights pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring Pike Lib 26-12. Tuscaloosa led just 37-35 going to the final period.
It was 13-12 Tuscaloosa at the end of the first quarter and it was tied at 27 at halftime.
Two 3-pointers by Sam Rowley, who had 12 fourth-quarter points, and one by Logan Harris plus 5-of-7 free throws sparked Tuscaloosa in the final period.
Drew Nelson and Austin Cross both had 14 points to lead Pike Lib. Nelson had four 3-pointers and Cross two. Javon Christian added 12 points, including six off two 3-pointers.
Rowley finished with 22 points to lead Tuscaloosa Academy. Phil McDuff had 15 points and Mason Mulinax added 11 for the Knights.
JV Softball
Providence beats Dothan, falls to Rehobeth
The Providence Christian JV softball team defeated Dothan 6-4 on Saturday and lost to Rehobeth 5-4.
In the win over Dothan, Ella Houston had two RBIs, while Scout Smith, Natalie Cole and Maddie Claire McNeill each had an RBI.
Cole got the win in the circle.
In the loss to Rehobeth, Providence was led by Emma Grace Holley, who doubled in three runs.
