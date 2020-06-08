Shelton State’s history of success in baseball impressed Pike Liberal Arts standout Davis Allen.
Now, Allen hopes to play a part in more success.
The speedy Patriot senior outfielder signed this past Tuesday to play for the Tuscaloosa-based Buccaneers next season.
“It’s exciting,” Allen said of signing to play at the collegiate level. “I am extremely blessed to be given this opportunity. A lot of hard work has been put into it.”
Allen will head to a Shelton State program that has earned 30 or more wins in each the last four full seasons (2016-19, 137-81, 62.8 percent), including nearly 77 percent of its conference games in the state of Alabama (92-28). In 2019, the last full season of play, the Bucs were 38-19 overall, 26-6 in the conference and conference tournament runner-ups.
The Bucs were 13-8 this year before the coronavirus in mid-March cancelled the remainder of the season.
Allen chose Shelton State over a couple of other junior college offers.
“I felt like it was a really good fit,” Allen said. “My play of style fits them and they have been a top program for a long time. They have put out a lot of Division I college athletes out of there.
“I really like the program. I really like the coaches. I like the facilities. They have been a top program for a long time, so I am just excited about getting the opportunity to play for them.”
A member of two state championship teams at Pike Liberal Arts (2018 and 2019), the left-handed hitting Allen sparked the Patriots behind his speed, offense and his abilities in the outfield, mostly in centerfield, for Allen Ponder’s teams.
Allen was having a banner season this spring when the COVID-19 shut the season down. He finished with a .417 batting average (20 hits in 48 at-bats) and had an on-base percent of .509 while also scoring 17 runs and stealing nine bases in just 15 games. He had six extra-base hits among the 20 hits (four doubles, one triple and one homer) and drove in nine runs.
As a junior, he earned first-team all-state honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association after earning a .429 batting average (45-of-105) with 36 runs batted in and 45 runs scored over 35 games. He also drew 26 walks and stole 11 bases in 11 attempts.
Incoming Pike Liberal coach Rush Hixon, who will replace Ponder who left for Pike Road earlier this month, has seen Allen through the years in the youth leagues and also with the Post 70 Legion team. He said a strong work ethic helped the Patriot senior develop into a standout.
“Davis is a kid that has built a career on his work ethic,” Hixon said. “He didn’t like where he was strength-wise two years ago and he got into the weight room and really busted his tail to get stronger. He went from a slap hitter to a doubles type hitter.
“Davis is also really fast. He hits from the left side of the plate. He hit one yesterday (Saturday) in a summer game to the six hole (shortstop) hard and beat it out. Having that guy from the left side of the box with speed is a plus. He controls the bat well and he plays an outstanding outfield.”
Hixon said Allen was also a great leader for the teams he has played on.
“Davis is a kid that you won’t hardly hear anything out of, but he will lead by example and when the time is right he will say things that need to be said from a leadership standpoint,” Hixon said.
Though he has posted good offensive numbers at Pike Lib, Allen feels two other parts of the game are his main strengths.
“I feel defensive ability and speed are probably my top traits,” Allen said. “That is what I bring to the table best.”
Allen said he is not sure yet about his role for next year at Shelton.
“We haven’t talked about it much yet,” Allen said. “I will give them my best and what I have to offer.”
He is expected to play somewhere in the outfield. Center field is his most natural position, but he also has played in left and right field.
“He has the ability to play all three (outfield) positions because his arm is above average,” Hixon said.
