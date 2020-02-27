TROY — Don’t expect a lot of “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs,” from new Pike Liberal Arts head football coach and athletics director Mario White, who recently worked for Scott Cochran in the University of Alabama’s strength and conditioning program and as a special assistant to Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban.
But you can expect the passion.
White was introduced to the students by Pike headmaster Eric Burkett at the end of a Thursday pep rally that recognized the boys basketball team’s state runner-up finish and the girls’ region championship and Final Four appearance.
“I truly think God has a plan for me. I never thought I’d leave the University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa Academy, but Mr. Burkett gave me a call,” White said. “God ordained it for my wife and I to come here.
“We’re going to keep God first and what we really believe is our mission to feed it to these young men and young women. … We’re happy to be part of this school.”
Cochran recently left Saban’s staff at Alabama for an on-field coaching job at the University of Georgia. White was asked if his departure was related, or just coincidence.
“I don’t put my decisions in man’s hands. My wife and I, we prayed about this day and we prayed about this decision,” White said. “My family, my mom — my dad just passed — my children, we sat down together as a family and we prayed about this as a family and we felt that God had this move to come to Troy, Alabama.
“It didn’t matter if it was Nick Saban was leaving and going to Georgia, we were coming to Troy.”
White replaces Gene Allen, who was relieved of his football duties in December
He said he was actually interviewing with Burkett when he got the call that Cochran, the longtime head strength and conditioning coach, was leaving Alabama.
“Coach Cochran, he’s been instrumental in my life as well as thousands of kids’ lives,” White said. “It was a dark cloud the day he left. I don’t have anything awful or bad to say about coach Cochran. (Georgia) got a great guy, a great man of character and a great man of God. I think coach Saban is a great man, also. I know deep down inside he’s happy for coach Cochran.”
White’s faith is evident, but he also said his relationship with Pike baseball coach Allen Ponder may have sealed the deal. White assisted with Lee Evans’ excellent baseball program at Tuscaloosa Academy. White’s son, Mayes, is a junior shortstop who is already committed to Florida State.
“You always hear about, ‘Pike Baseball, Pike Baseball,’” White said. “The second I saw coach Ponder, coach Evans, who is one of my great friends, said, ‘That guy’s full of passion and energy.’
“I met him. He was hard-nosed. I liked the way he went about his business. We had an instant connection. … Allen Ponder is one of the reasons why this decision was made.”
For his part, Ponder actually hasn’t been talking much with his friend.
“I’ve got a ton of respect for Tuscaloosa Academy and their program. I didn’t want people to view it as ‘my hire,’” Ponder said. “Regardless of whether or not we’d have hired him we’d have stayed in touch. I’m a huge fan of his son. I love watching him play.
“Mario’s been my friend for a while now. For us, that’s going to do great things moving us forward with our football program. I think it’s a great hire and very excited for him to get in here and get started and see what happens.”
Burkett said White stood out in his interview.
“His passion, his love for the kids and everything he pours into his players,” the headmaster said. “Student athletes, that’ what impressed me most. He put student first.
“He firmly believes that for an athlete to be successful they have to be a successful student first. We’re excited about his passion. We’re excited to have him here. The guys are excited to get started and we’re ready to go to work.”
