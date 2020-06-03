Pike Liberal Arts didn’t take long to find a new baseball coach and a new boys basketball coach.
Less than a week after Allen Ponder’s departure, the school turned to two local products as his replacement to fill the two jobs at the Troy private school.
The school hired former Pike Lib standout Rush Hixon as the new baseball coach and former Charles Henderson graduate Matt Brown as the basketball coach on Tuesday. Hixon served as a student assistant at Troy last year and has been head coach of Troy Post 70’s American Legion summer team for the past four years. Brown was a Pike Lib boys assistant coach the last four years.
They replace Ponder, who was hired last Thursday as head baseball coach at Pike Road.
“We knew that we would need to find replacements that would be a good fit for our culture and continue to build upon our foundation of recruiting and developing players that understood what it would take to be successful off and on the field,” Pike Liberal Arts headmaster Eric Burkett said in a release about the two hires. “I’m confident we have found that fit with these gentlemen and I look forward to working with them.”
For Hixon, a 2015 Pike Lib graduate, the opportunity to lead his alma mater was special to him.
“Returning to Pike to lead the baseball program means more to me than most will ever know,” Hixon said. “I have a large amount of pride in Pike Liberal Arts School and want to see it to be successful in every way possible. I plan to build on the already rich tradition the baseball program has and cannot wait to get it started.”
A three-sport athlete who also played football and basketball at Pike Lib, Hixon was part of the 2012 Patriot baseball team that won the school’s first AISA state championship trophy.
During his senior season, he hit .414 with 25 runs batted in while also earning a 4-1 record with a 1.27 earned run average and 48 strikeouts. He signed to play at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College out of high school, but transferred to Central Alabama Community College after one season.
At Central Alabama, he earned all-region first team and all-north first team honors as a pitcher in 2017. He was also named a 2017 ABCA NJCAA Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner.
In 2018, he signed to play at Troy University and lettered two seasons with the Trojans. During his senior season at Troy, he had the second-best ERA on the Trojan pitching staff.
In March 2018, Hixon gained national fame when his driving catch off the mound of a short fly pop in a game was featured on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 as the No. 2 play of the day.
Hixon has also coached with Troy Post 70 for six seasons, the last four as head coach. He has amassed a 117-42 record as head coach.
Brown played at Charles Henderson and at Shelton State Community College, earning second team all-conference at the latter. He transferred to Troy as a walk-on and finished his degree in environmental science.
During the last four years, Brown has been an assistant coach to Ponder on Pike Lib’s basketball teams. The Patriots reached the state quarterfinals in 2018, the semifinals in 2019 and were Class AAA state runner-ups this past winter.
“I’m excited about this opportunity and really looking forward to continuing to coach this team and continue pushing this program forward,” Brown said. “I really appreciate the administration for their confidence in me and I am thankful to Ponder for all I learned coaching alongside him.”
Ponder left Pike Lib last week after being hired as Pike Road baseball coach. He led the Patriot baseball team for six seasons, compiling a 150-56 record with AISA state titles in 2018 and 2019. He was head basketball coach for five seasons.
He previously was a head basketball and baseball coach at Lakeside School in Eufaula and at Lee-Scott Academy, his alma mater.
