Joel Beauchamp was 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple with one RBI to pace Houston Academy to a 7-5 win over Clarke County in a Hits for Heroes win.
Sheldon Ott was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in and Braydon Harvin had a double and also drove in two runs. Max Burgreen had a single and two RBIs.
Jacob Beaver, the winning pitcher, worked the first six innings and gave up four runs, but only two earned. He had one strikeout and allowed eight hits. Ott earned a save, pitching the last inning. He struck out one and allowed one hit.
Wicksburg 8, Ariton 0: Kade Snell and Trace Rainey combined on a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts in the Panther win in a Hits for Heroes game.
Snell pitched five innings and struck out five and allowed four hits and one walk. Rainey pitched the last two innings and didn’t allow a hit or walk and struck out three.
Offensively for Wicksburg, Carson Brannon, Zeke Kelly and Sawyer Rivenbark all had two hits each with Rivenbark and Brannon earning a double among the hits. Rivenbark drove in two runs and Brannon one. Theron Hawkins added a hit and RBI. Cole Alford also had a RBI.
Blake Carroll had a double to highlight the Purple Cats’ four hits.
Russell County 7, Dothan 0: Russell County pitcher Logan Austin pitched a seven-inning no-hitter with 15 strikeouts as the Warriors beat the Wolves.
Dothan’s lone runner to reach base was Gage Reeves on a walk.
Wolves pitchers Dawson Hamilton and Tyler Whiddon allowed only three hits, but the Warriors capitalized on two errors and six walks.
Auburn 12, Enterprise 6: The Wildcats fell at home to Auburn.
Drew Williams had two hits, one a double, and a RBI for Enterprise. Connor Couch, Colin Marsh and Logan Fleming all had one hit and a RBI for the Wildcats.
G.W. Long 7, Enterprise 4: Jonny Robinson had a single with two RBIs and Jackson Dasigner and Jackson Chancey had a hit and RBI each to lead Long’s offense. Harrison Gray added a double.
Parker Collier was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 and allowing six hits and two runs over five innings. Jackson Chancey worked the last two innings and earned a save, giving up two hits and two runs with two strikeouts.
For Enterprise, Drew Williams, Collin Marsh and Payton Easterling had two hits each with Williams driving in two runs. Connor Couch had triple and drove in two runs.
Auburn 3, G.W. Long 2: The Rebels managed only six hits and two runs off Auburn pitchers Brady Fuller and David Hixson.
Jackson Dasinger had three hits, Caison Long two hits and a RBI and Trevor Morris had a single. Jonny Robinson had a RBI for G.W. Long.
Carson Dunlap pitched well, allowing just three runs, two earned, and two hits over five innings. He struck out seven. Jackson Chancey worked the final two innings, not allowing a hit or a run and striking out three.
St. Paul’s 12, Charles Henderson 4: The Trojans fell hard to St. Paul’s in a game at Marbury High School.
Six players had one single each from Charles Henderson – JB Sanders, Bailey Sparrow, Cole McWhorter, DQ Adair, Ben Reeves and Jaylen Deveridge. Deveridge drove in two runs and Reeves one.
Carroll 12, Geneva County 11: Carroll scored in the bottom of the seventh to ease past Geneva County 12-11.
Jack Chancey had two doubles and drove in five runs for Carroll. Lofton Dawkins had two hits and drove in two runs. Nate Ward also had two hits. Jason Reese drove in two runs and Brandon Robinson had a hit and RBI.
Cottonwood 5, Early County (Ga.) 4: Cottonwood scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a one-run deficit and defeat Early County 5-4.
Caleb Butler walked, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored during a throwing error on Palon Byrd’s grounder. Austin McCardle drove in Byrd with a single to put the Bears in front.
Clayton Gilmore picked up the win in relief, working the last 1 1/3 inning. He struck out the final batter. McCardle started and went 5 2/3 innings.
Gilmore had two hits and both McCardle and Allen Jones had a RBI single each for Cottonwood (1-1). Anthony Anderson added a double.
Eufaula 4, Geneva 2: Clayton Dunn had two hits and drove in Kahari McReynolds twice for the Panthers in the loss.
Ross Bixby pitched four innings and allowed just two earned runs and one hit, while striking out eight. Aubrey Jenkins worked the last two innings and gave up a run and struck out three.
Headland 12, Geneva 1: For Geneva, Clayton Dunn and Aubrey Jenkins were both 2-for-3. Timothy Jenkins scored the lone run during a steal of third and a pitcher’s throwing error.
Headland 8, Eufaula 2: For Eufaula, Brooks Weeks had two hits, including a solo homer, and Brody Ingram also had two hits. Hunter Cochran added a single and RBI.
Northside Methodist 3, Lee-Scott Academy 1: The Knights scored three runs in the first inning and never got a hit, but won behind the pitching of Landon Johnson, who scattered six hits and one run over seven innings. He struck out four.
The Knights scored off two walks, a fielder's choice, an error and a passed ball for the three first-inning runs.
Pike Liberal Arts 5, Hooper Academy 4: Skylar Kidd had two hits and drove in two runs and Davis Allen hit a solo homer to power Pike Lib to a season-opening win.
Javon Christian added a hit and RBI for the Patriots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.