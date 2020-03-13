Carroll scored six runs in the top of the first inning, but eventually had to rally with two in the sixth and two in the seventh to edge Greenville 11-8 on Friday in a Class 5A, Area 3 game.
Jackson Kelley was the star for the Eagles. He went 4-for-5 with a home run and a triple. Nate Ward pitched all seven innings for Carroll. He gave up nine hits and eight runs – four earned – with four strikeouts, one walk and five hit batters.
Jason Reese had two hits, including an RBI single in the first inning that put Carroll up 6-0.
But Greenville eventually tied the game 7-7 with three runs in fifth. Carroll added two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh – a passed ball and a hit batter with the bases loaded – to pull ahead. Ward completed the game by pitching a hitless seventh, although Greenville had batters reach on an error, a hit batter and a walk.
Wicksburg 13, Geneva 7: Wicksburg recovered from a 7-2 deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fifth and seven in the sixth to earn its victory.
Kade Snell went 2-for-2 with two doubles and drove in two runs. Beau Sellers had a hit and drove in three runs. Payton Crutchfield and Theron Hawkins had two hits each. Tristan Hill and Holden Wade each had a hit and drove in two runs.
Sawyer Rivenbark pitched the last 3.2 innings, didn’t allow a run and gave up three hits to earn the win. Trace Rainey pitched the first three innings and Gavin Gomez got an out in the fourth.
Ross Bixby pitched five innings for Geneva. Ryan Jackson took the loss in relief.
Bixby, Preston Garner and Trent Spann had two hits each for Geneva, which scored five in the fourth to take a 7-2 lead.
Pike Lib pitchers sharp: Pike Liberal Arts got a four-hit shutout from Drew Nelson in a 5-0 win over Escambia Academy then Levi Sikes threw a three-hitter against Macon-East in the Patriots’ 6-1 victory on Friday at the Macon-East Tournament.
Against Escambia, Pike got all of its runs in a five-run fourth inning. Press Jefcoat reached on a two-out error that brought home the game’s first two runs. Austin Spivey singled home Jefcoat. Spivey and Javon Christian then pulled a double steal that plated Christian for a 4-0 lead. Nelson followed with a single to center that scored courtesy runner Jacob Spivey.
Davis Allen had two hits for the Patriots. Nelson allowed four hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight. He needed just 77 pitches to complete his seven-inning game.
Against Macon-East, a four-run fifth by Pike broke a tense 1-1 tie. The Knights allowed just three earned runs and committed four errors. Pike didn’t have an error.
Allen had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Sikes also had two hits and drove in a run. Skylar Kidd also had two hits for the Patriots.
Nick Marshall’s RBI double in the first inning gave Macon-East a 1-0 lead. Colby Cox and Clay Siagle had the Knights’ other two hits.
Sikes finished with 10 strikeouts and one walk in six innings.
Rehobeth 10-2, Charles Henderson 1-3: Rehobeth won the first game 10-1, finishing with the series win after also winning Thursday night.
Charles Henderson won a second game of Friday’s doubleheader, 3-2 in eight innings.
In Rehobeth’s opening win, Carson Herring and Zach Hannah combined on a two-hitter with four strikeouts. Herring, the winning pitcher, went four innings and allowed both hits and also an unearned run. He struck four and also walked five. Hannah earned a save, working three scoreless and hitless innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
Offensively, Joel Watkins had two hits, including a homer, with three runs batted in and Lane Cook had two hits with one RBI. Zach Chandler had a hit with two RBI and Herring had a hit double and RBI.
For Charles Henderson, JB Sanders and Adrian Cardwell had a single each with Cardwell driving in the run.
In Friday’s second game, Mario Davenport’s bases-loaded walk scored Sanders to give the Trojans a 3-2 win in an extra-inning game.
Trojan pitchers Cardwell and Cole McWhorter combined on a two-hitter with three strikeouts. Cardwell, the starter, went six innings and gave up two hits and two runs, while striking out one. McWhorter, who picked up the win in relief, pitched two scoreless and hitless innings with two strikeouts.
Offensively, Jaylen Deveridge had two hits and a RBI to lead Charles Henderson.
For Rehobeth, Chandler had a double and drove in both runs.
Headland 12, Ashford 1: Jacob Milanowski allowed only one earned run and struck out in the five-inning, Class 4A, Area 3 win.
Offensively for the Rams, Will Griffin was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and Taylor Raybon 2-for-2 with a double and three runs batted in to lead the effort.
Bryce Cunningham earned two doubles and drove in three runs and Tanner Taylor, Logan Phillips and Jake Killingsworth had two hits. Taylor drove in two runs and Phillips, who had a double, and Killingsworth drove in one each.
Hoover 11, Enterprise 7: A seven-run second inning powered Hoover in a win over Enterprise.
The Buccaneers added three runs in the third to build a 10-1 lead, enough to offset a six-run Wildcat fourth inning.
Enterprise had only four hits – all singles. Hunter Sumrall had a two-run single and Parker Sessions a RBI single. Colin Marsh and Dylan Dalrymple both had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk and Drew Shiver one off a bases-loaded hit by pitch.
Junior Varsity Baseball
Headland 1-8, Opp 0-2: Headland swept Opp in a doubleheader 1-0 and 8-2.
Mason Steele was the winning pitcher in the opener and was 2-for-3 at the plate. Jake Johnson and Eliot Griffin both had a triple.
In game two, Johnson was the winning pitching, throwing a complete game, striking out four. He was also 2-for-3 with a triple.
For Opp in the opener, Walt Spurlin, Will Spurlin and Terry Davis had a single each. Andrew Danford pitched all five innings, not allowing an earned run and five hits, while striking out four.
In game two for Opp, Jake Coon was 2-for-2 and both John Helms and Robbie Gafford had a single and RBI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.