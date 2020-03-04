Enterprise earned a walk-off win for the third time in six games, taking a 5-4 win in 13 innings over Andalusia Tuesday night.
The teams were tied at 1-1 after seven regulation innings and both scored two in the 12th. Andalusia scored once in the top of the 13th to go up 4-3, but Enterprise won it with two in the bottom half.
Colin Marsh led off the Wildcat 13th with a single and was moved to second on Dylan Dalrymple’s sacrifice bunt. Payton Easterling singled home Marsh to tie the game. After a foul-out, Logan McCarthy’s fly ball to left was misplayed and Easterling came around to score the game-winning run.
Parker Sessions, Marsh, Dalrymple, Easterling and Jackson Lessman all had two hits each for Enterprise with Dalrymple and Easterling driving in a run each.
Dalrymple was the winning pitcher, pitching the last 1 1/3 and allowing only one unearned run and no hits.
Ashford 13, Abbeville 5: Connor Saliba was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in and Bryson Decker 2-for-2 and both had a double to lead the Ashford offense.
Branton Cochran had a double and London Boney a triple, while AJ Whitton had a single with two runs batted in. Caleb Smith and Collin Still both had one RBI.
The trio of Luke Ingram, Cochran and Saliba combined to strike out 17 and allow only two hits. Three of the five were unearned. Ingram struck out six and gave up both hits in the first three innings. Cochran pitched an inning, allowing two earned runs, but no hits and striking out three. Saliba struck out eight and didn’t allow a hit or run in three innings.
Kinston 8, Zion Chapel 0: Cale Sumblin a complete-game two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts and only one walk to lead the Bulldog win Tuesday.
J.W. Mikel had two singles, Sumblin a double and Owen Patterson a single for Kinston. Hunter Hughes drove in two runs, one on a squeeze bunt and another on a ground out.
JV Baseball
Headland 9, Rehobeth 4: Kaleb Edwards was the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game with five strikeouts and the Ram offense featured Eliot Griffin with a double and a hit each from Mason Steele and Alexander Scroggins. Rehobeth got a hit each from Landon Corbin and Zac Helms.
