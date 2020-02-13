Eufaula 5, Carroll 2: Eufaula scored three runs in the first and held on to beat Carroll in the season opener for both teams Thursday.
Brooks Weeks, Ethan Black and Isaiah Meyers combined to no-hit Carroll for 6 1/3 innings before the Eagles got a hit off reliever Hess Horney. Weeks went the first three and struck out five. Black went three and struck out four with one walk. Meyers pitched a 1/3 inning, but gave up there walks and two runs. Horne earned a save, getting the final two outs, both on strikeouts.
Offensively, the Tigers had just four hits – a double by Black and a single each from Horne, Brody Ingram and Tripp Swain. Weeks, Swain and Birch Cochran were credited with a RBI each.
Jack Chancey had the lone hit for Carroll.
