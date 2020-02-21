Jackson Glover allowed just a run on four hits and struck out five in a seven-inning complete-game effort for Wicksburg, leading the Panthers to a 5-1 win over Rehobeth in a Hits for Heroes Game at Northcutt Field.
The Panther offense earned 10 hits, three from Zeke Kelly, who had a double and a RBI in the game. Sawyer Rivenbark added two hits and Beau Sellers and Carson Brandon both had a hit and RBI.
Carson Herring had a hit and RBI for Rehobeth and Tanner Wells added a double.
G.W. Long 11, Clarke County 1 (5 innings): In a Hits for Heroes game at Northcutt Field, the Rebels rolled as Caison Long struck out 10 and allowed only two hits over five innings on the mound and added a single and a RBI on offense.
Johnny Robinson had two hits and drove in three runs, while Harrison Gray had a single and also drove in three runs. Parker Collier had a two-run single and Blayne McDaniel had a RBI single.
Auburn 6, Providence Christian 2: Providence Christian jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Tigers shut the Eagles down to no runs and two hits over the last six innings.
Jake Smith had a RBI double to score Cole Smith (hit by pitch) and Michael Sullivan had a RBI groundout to score Grayson Stewart (single) in the first.
The Eagles loaded the bases in the fourth off a single by both Jake Smith and Grant Youngblood and an error on a Sullivan fly ball, but Auburn starter Ryan Olson got two straight strikeouts and a ground out to end the threat.
Tiger reliever Caleb Sanders pitched three perfect innings with four strikeouts to finish it.
Charles Henderson 2, Opp 1: Charles Henderson scored two third-inning runs and pitcher Cam Foley made it hold up despite a last-inning Opp threat.
Bailey Sparrow’s two-run single in the third scored Mario Davenport and Jaylen Deveridge for Charles Henderson.
The Bobcats scored in the bottom of the seventh inning on a Jackson Pierce sacrifice fly that scored Case Short, who singled earlier in the frame. Cody Walsh walked after the sac fly, but Foley got a line out to the second baseman to end the game.
Both teams had five hits. Short had three of the hits for Opp (1-2), while five players had a single each for CHHS.
Foley allowed five hits and one run over seven innings. He struck out three and walked two.
For Opp, Tray Boutwell struck out nine and allowed three hits and no earned runs over four innings and reliever Stuart Baker pitched three hitless and scoreless innings with six strikeouts.
Dale County 10, Carroll 1: Freshman Aiden Wright pitched all five innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run with four strikeouts for Dale County.
Sean Deloney singled and doubled with two RBIs and Carson Causey had two singles with one RBI.
Justin Moseley had a fourth-inning single for Carroll's lone hit.
Geneva 9, Greenville 4: Kahari McReynolds was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and one RBI and Clayton Dunn was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in to pace Geneva.
The Panthers (2-1) also got three runs batted in from Ross Bixby off two sacrifice bunts and a sacrifice fly.
Ryan Jackson was the winning pitcher in relief, working a 1 1/3 inning with three strikeouts and no runs or hits allowed. Rhett Shiver pitched five innings of relief, allowing three runs and four hits.
Geneva beat Elba 8-3 earlier in the week in a Hits for Heroes game.
Northside Methodist 2, Macon-East 1: At the Edgewood Tournament, Jacob Baker allowed only two hits and one run with four strikeouts over five innings to pick up the win. Cason Eubanks led the offense with two hits and a RBI. Gage Rhodes added a hit and RBI.
Northside Methodist 5, Chambers Academy 3: At the Edgewood Tournament, Carson Dykes pitched 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and picked up the win and Luca Mancil earned a save, working the last 1 1/3 and not allowing a hit or run, while striking out one.
Gage Rhodes and Gant Underwood had a hit and RBI each for NMA, which had just four hits.
Emmanuel Christian 14, Graceville (Fla.) 6: The Warriors scored in every inning but one and scored three runs in four different innings (first, third, fourth and seventh).
Jaylen Brown, Cale Mixon, Jake Hamilton and Riley Smith had two hits each for ECS with Mixon driving in two runs, and Brown, Hamilton and Smith one each. Tylon Frazier had a double with two runs batted in and both Caleb McGahee and Conner Kirkland had a single and two RBIs in the game.
McGahee pitched four innings to pick up the win, allowing one hit and no earned runs. He struck out four. Mixon started and pitched three innings, allowing two runs, one earned, and two hits, while striking out four and walking one.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 6-1, Rehobeth 1-2; Houston Academy and Rehobeth split a doubleheader with HA winning the opener 6-1 and Rehobeth the second game 2-1.
In the opener, J.T. Pitchford pitched four scoreless innings for HA (3-2) with nine strikeouts and only two hits allowed. Wade Shelley pitched the final inning, striking out two and allowing a run and a hit.
Offensively for HA, Anson Simera had a double with two runs batted in, Pitchford was 2-for-3 with a RBI, Jeb Daughtry and J.T. Ackerman both had a single and RBI and Griffin McGee had a sacrifice fly RBI. Adam Boyd added a hit.
In game two, Pitchford was again 2-for-3 and Braden Eubanks drove in the Raider run on a ground out. Douglas Cowart, Kadyn Mitchell and McGee had a single each. McGee struck out four and allowed three hits in four innings pitched.
Andalusia 3, Opp 2 (6 innings): At the Brantley Tournament, Opp fell to Andalusia. Jake Coon and Colby Ballard both had two hits and Prent Huggins had a single and RBI. Andrew Danford struck out six over five innings, but had no decision.
