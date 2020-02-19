Tyson Kirkland and Reigh Jordan combined on a three-hitter over five innings and Hunter Summerlin and Jake Johnson led the offense with two hits each to pace Headland in an 11-1 win over Cottonwood Tuesday.
Jake Killingsworth, Jordan and Kirkland added a hit each with Killingsworth and Jordan driving in two runs each and Kirkland one. Johnson drove in two runs.
Kirkland started and pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and an unearned run. He struck one. Jordan pitched the final 2 1/3, not allowing a hit or run and striking out four.
For Cottonwood, Anthony Anderson had a RBI single and Austin McCardle and Clayton Gilmore had a single each.
New Brockton 18, Carroll 2: Andrew Cashin pitched four scoreless and hitless innings with nine strikeouts and four walks and also had two hits with five runs batted in to pace New Brockton over Carroll Tuesday.
The Gamecocks broke it open with a 10-run sixth inning, taking a 6-2 game to 16-2.
Clay Cotney was 2-for-3 with a RBI and Ethan Stinson was 2-for-4. Brik Schofield was 1-for-4 with a RBI.
Carroll, which finished with three hits, all off relievers in the fifth inning, got a double from Jackson Kelley and a single each from Nate Ward and Josh Hicks with Ward driving in a run.
JV baseball
Headland 13, Ashford 2: On Wednesday, Headland defeated Ashford as Jake Johnson pitched a complete-game no-hitter, striking out nine, and also earning a double and two runs scored on offense.
Eliot Griffin was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Cooper Weeks, Kaleb Edwards and Evan Taylor all collected one hit. Weeks and Taylor scored twice and Edwards once.
G.W. Long sweeps: G.W. Long swept Wicksburg on Tuesday, winning 6-5 and 6-0.
In the opener, A.J. Dyson got the win. Mikey Vanderhagen, Will Bush, Brody Walker, Grant Horne and Tanner Johnston each had a single.
Will Hanners homered for Wicksburg.
In the second game, Walker threw a no-hitter for the Rebels with six strikeouts.
