Lakeside knocked off Pike Liberal Arts from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 7-5 win Tuesdy night in Eufaula.
Jayce James and Brandon Leroy both had two hits with James driving in a run for Lakeside (8-1). Auston Welsh, Slade Seaborn and Jacari Richardson all had a hit and RBI with Richardson’s hit a double.
JJ Dismukes had a hit with two RBI and was also the winning pitcher, working 4 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts. James earned a save with two innings of work with five strikeouts.
Drew Nelson and Davis Allen had two hits each for Pike Liberal Arts (10-1) with Allen driving in a run. Holt Steed had a single and two runs batted in and Levi Sikes and Jayden Jordan both had a hit and RBI.
Providence Christian 8, Enterprise 7: The Eagles overcome an early 5-0 deficit and earned the win at Enterprise.
Leading the Wildcats in the loss was Parker Sessions and Matthew Hutson, who were both 3-for-4 with Sessions driving in a run. Colin Marsh was 2-for-4 with a RBI and Jack Williams was 2-for-3. Noah Loy added a single and RBI.
Houston Academy 15, Dale County 4: Don Williams had two hits, one a triple, and drove in four runs, and Max Burgreen had three hits, one a double, with one RBI to lead HA over Dale County.
Jacob Beaver had two hits and two RBI, Sheldon Ott and Jake Ogletree both had a double with two RBI and Sawyer Jones had a single with three runs batted in. J.T. Pitchford had a RBI on a bases-loaded walk.
Braydon Harvin was the winning pitcher in the five-inning game, working 4 2/3 innings and allowing four runs on six hits and striking out six. Joel Beauchamp got the final out on a strikeout.
Corey Hammonds had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run for Dale County. Drew Hartzog and Cole Weed added a single and RBI each.
Luverne 4, Ariton 3: William Tomlin’s RBI single gave Luverne a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh.
Connor Thrash led Ariton, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Maddux Herring also had two hits and Gage Cumbie had a single and RBI.
Charles Henderson 13, Opp 3: Cole McWhorter had two hits, one a homer, and drove in two runs and Bailey Sparrow had one hit and drove in three runs to lead CHHS.
JB Sanders, Cam Foley, Ben Reeves, Caden Bryan and Mario Davenport all earned a hit and RBI with Davenport’s hit a triple. Adrian Cardwell added a double.
Lane Ballard had a single and RBI to highlight the Opp offense.
Abbeville Christian 13, Evangel Christian 0: The Generals scored five in the first and eight in the second to win the game in two innings.
Eli Seay was 3-for-3 with a RBI, Cole Goodson had a single with two RBI, Connor Jones had a double and RBI and Jackson Blalock had a triple as the Generals cashed in five walks and seven errors.
Brandon Early was the winning pitcher, striking out three and walking one and striking out in one inning of work. Seay pitched the other inning, striking out three.
Cottondale (Fla.) 16, Emmanuel Christian 6: The Warriors fell, earning two hits, a double by Tylon Frazier, who drove in two runs, and Conner Kirkland, who had a single.
Pleasant Home 7, Goshen 4: McGwire Stanley had two hits, one a double, and drove in a run, while Carson Williams 2-for-2 and Jeff Warrick had a single with two RBI for Goshen in the loss. Danny Cooper added a double.
Goshen 15, Pleasant Home 7: Goshen managed a sweep of a doubleheader, taking a 15-7 in the second game behind Kam Baker, who drove in seven runs off a three-run double, a two-run double and a two-run single.
Also for Goshen, Danny Cooper was 3-for-4 with a solo home, Jeff Warrick was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI and Caleb Gamble had a RBI single.
Junior Varsity baseball
Houston Academy 7, Dale County 1: Griffin McGee and Logan Boothe both had two hits with a double with Boothe driving in a run and Walker Elliott had a double with two RBI to pace HA.
Anson Simera had a single with two RBI and Wade Shelley had a single and RBI.
