Parker Collier threw a seven-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and G.W. Long beat Bayside Academy 2-1 at the Southeast Alabama Invitational, winning in the bottom of the seventh on Jonny Robinson’s walk-off sacrifice fly.
The Rebels won despite getting only one hit – a double by Carson Dunlap. The Rebels’ other run came on a bases-loaded hit by a pitch to Jackson Dasigner.
G.W. Long 11, Dale County 0: Carson Dunlap and Jackson Chancey combined on a five-inning one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts and G.W. Long capitalized on 11 walks and five hit by pitches.
Dunlap pitched three innings and struck out five and allowed the hit. Chancey worked two innings and had two strikeouts.
Caison Long, Jonny Robinson, Parker Collier and Chancey all had a RBI single. Dunlap had two RBI and Harrison Gray, Aaron Trawick and Trevor Morris had one each.
Dothan 12, Dale County 1: Dothan defeated Dale County 12-1 as three pitchers allowed only one hit and struck out 11.
Chase Allsup, the winning pitcher, struck out 11 and didn’t allow a hit or run in four innings. He did walk one. Hunter Whitman and Brooks Olive both pitched one inning with Whitman allowing a hit and an unearned run. Olive had two strikeouts.
Dothan, which just had six hits, but capitalized on five walks, four hit batters and four errors, was led by Carter Fanning, who had a double and three runs batted in. Jace Dyer had a double and two RBI and Gage Reeves had a double with one RBI. Cole Odom added a single and RBI and Whitman also had a RBI.
Nick Cogman had a double for Dale County’s lone hit.
Dothan 2, Bayside Academy 0: JP Reed and Dawson Hamilton combined on a six-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in the Wolves’ win.
Reed, the winning pitcher, went five innings and allowed five hits and the two walks, but struck out five. Hamilton earned a save, working the last two innings and allowing just one hit, while striking out five of eight batters faced.
Dothan had only four hits with Cole Odom earning a double. Jace Dyer had a RBI ground out.
Regular Season
Ariton 7, Rehobeth 5: Ariton scored seven runs in the second and had to hold off a late Rehobeth rally.
With the tying run at second, reliever Jay Cook got a fly out to end the game.
Maddux Herring had a RBI ground out and a two-run single in the seven-run second that saw 12 Purple Cats bat. Jackson Blair added a two-run single and Jackson Blair a RBI ground out. An error scored the other run.
Conner Thrash led Ariton with two hits, one a double.
Tanner Wells led Rehobeth with three hits, including two doubles. He also drove in one run. Drew Fritsche drove in two runs, one on a bases-loaded the walk, the other on a fielder’s choice. Shelton Arroyo, who had a double in the game, had a RBI off a ground-ball error and Joe Watkins a triple.
Headland 3, Eufaula 2: Hunter Summerlin doubled home the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to help give the Rams the win.
Summerlin finished 2-for-2 with two runs batted in. Jacob Milanowski was 3-for-3, Tanner Taylor 2-for-2 and Jake Killingsworth had a single and a RBI sacrifice fly.
Logan Phillips picked up the win, working 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief with two strikeouts. Garrison Edwards earned a save, pitching the last inning with one strikeout.
For Eufaula, Ethan Black had two hits with a RBI, Brody Ingram had two singles and Brayden Price had a single and RBI.
Wicksburg 14, Geneva 1: Wicksburg scored six runs in the first and kept rolling in the five-inning win.
Kade Snell was 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and three runs batted in and Carrson Brannon was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in. Sawyer Rivenbark had a double and two RBIs. Zeke Kelley and Michael Albertson both had a hit with two RBIs. Theron Hawkins, Cole Alford and Beau Sellers all had a single and RBI.
Snell and Rivenbark combined on a two-hitter. Snell worked the first four innings and gave up both hits, while striking out eight and allowing one run. Rivenbark pitched the last inning, recording a strikeout.
Ross Bixby had a double and Kahari McReynolds a single for Geneva.
Wicksburg 7, Brantley 3: Wicksburg pounded out 10 hits, including six doubles. Carrson Brannon and Kade Snell both had two hits – all doubles – and Clay Morrison added two hits, one a double. Theron Hawkins added the other double. Hawkins and Sawyer Rivenbark drove in two runs each for the Panthers and Brannon and Snell drove in one each.
Trace Rainey was the winning pitcher, allowing just two runs, one earned, and four hits over five innings. He struck out three.
Brantley 8, Geneva 4 (9 innings): Brantley scored four in the ninth to take the win.
For Geneva, Ryan Jackson had a hit and RBI and Timothy McReynolds and Trent Spann both had a double.
Cottonwood 12, Slocomb 2: Cottonwood scored seven runs in the first to take control.
Clayton Gilmore had three hits, one a double, and drove in two runs, while Austin McArdle and Anthony Anderson added two hits each to lead Cottonwood.
Brody Morris earned a two-run double, Caleb Butler added a triple and Allen Jones had a double.
For Slocomb, Jaylen Nobles and Bryson Brookshire had two hits each.
Charles Henderson 5, Marbury 0: Caden Bryan pitched a complete-game five-hit shutout with five strikeouts and no walks and Cole McWhorter was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs to pace CHHS. JB Sanders and Bailey Sparrow both added a hit and RBI with Sparrow’s hit a double.
Charles Henderson 2, Hueytown 1: Ben Reeves hit a solo homer in the fifth and added a go-ahead RBI single inthe bottom of the sixth.
Cam Foley preserved the win, retiring Hueytown in order in the top of the seventh. Foley went all seven innings, allowing just three hits and one unearned run. He struck out six.
Reeves was 2-for-3 with both runs batted in for CHHS. Foley also had two hits.
Lowndes Academy Tournament
Hooper Academy 4, Northside Methodist 3: The Knights fell on a walk-off hit by the Colts.
Cason Eubanks had two doubles and Landon Johnson had two singles and two RBIs and Gant Underwood had a hit and RBI for NMA. The Knights committed 10 errors in the loss.
Lakeside School 10, Coosa Valley 9: Slade Seaborn’s single scored Bryce Gover, capping a five-run bottom of the fifth and a walk-off win for the Chiefs, who trailed 9-5 going into the inning.
Brandon Leroy had two hits, including a grand slam homer, and Auston Welsh, Jayce James, Jacarri Richardson and Reese Herring had two hits each with Welsh earning a double plus two runs batted in. James and Richardson had one RBI each. JJ Dismukes and Seaborn both had a hit and RBI.
Lakeside School 8, Coosa Valley 4: Late Friday, Jayce James was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs batted in and Slade Seaborn, Brandon Leroy and Parker Littlefield all had two hits with Leroy hitting a homer and a double and Seaborn a triple among those hits. Leroy and Littlefield both drove in two runs, while JJ Dismukes and Reese Herring drove in one each.
Five Lakeside pitchers threw with James starting and going three innings without allowing a hit or run, while striking out eight. Bryce Gover entered in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and struck out a batter on three straight pitches to earn a save.
Border Wars Tournament
Pike Liberal Arts 5, Heritage 1: Holt Steed and Javon Christian combined to hold Heritage to five hits and a run, while earning 12 strikeouts.
Steed, the winning pitcher, worked four innings and allowed three hits and one run, while striking out five. Christian pitched the last two innings, not allowing a run on two hits with four strikeouts.
Levi Sikes, Jayden Jordan and Walker Stallworth all had a hit and RBI with Stallworth’s hit a double. Press Jeffcoat also had a RBI for the Patriots.
Junior Varsity Baseball
Headland 12, Eufaula 2: James Trammel allowed only two hits in the complete game win for Headland. Kaleb Edwards was 3-for-3 and Cooper Weeks 2-for-3 to lead Headland’s offense.
Cottonwood 9, Slocomb 2: Austin Miller earned the pitching win, while Ethan McArdle, Kadien Bedsole, Ethan Gilley and Taylor McCord all had a RBI single for Cottonwood.
Maddox King led the Redtops with two singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.