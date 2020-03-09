Ariton built an early 3-0 lead and held off a final-inning rally by Providence Christian to take a 4-3 road victory on Monday in high school baseball action.
Maddux Herring, went 2-for-2, including a home run, and drove in two runs for the Purple Cats. Gage Cumbie also had an RBI. Jackson Blair and Jay Cook each added a hit.
The Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the seventh before Ariton gained the victory.
Payne Griffin got the win, allowing four hits and striking out two over five innings. Landon Thrash pitched the final two innings and allowed three hits with three strikeouts.
For Providence, Cam Ingram had two hits and an RBI. Grayson Stewart and Matthew Morris each had an RBI. Grant Youngblood, Jake Smith, Collins McClintock and Abe Chancellor each had a hit.
Smith allowed two hits and struck out five in five innings and McClintock allowed two hits and struck out three in the final two innings.
Dothan 9, Geneva County 3: Te’Relle George-Mills homered and Jace Dyer drove in two runs on two hits for the Wolves.
Tucker Cahill also had two RBIs, while Matthew Omohundro and Carter Fanning drove in a run each. Chase Allsup doubled.
Omohundro pitched the first three innings and got the win. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out three.
The Bulldogs got a hit and an RBI each from Keaton Enfinger and Caleb McCall. Jackson Stewart got the only other hit for Geneva County.
Enterprise 4, Geneva 2: Payton Easterling had a two-run homer and Colin Marsh drove in two runs.
Connor Couch and Parker Sessions each doubled.
Trey Cavanaugh scattered three hits and struck out six in getting the win on the mound.
Preston Garner had an RBI for the Panthers. Kahari McReynolds, Aubrey Jenkins and Trent Spann each had a hit.
Ross Bixby took the loss, allowing five hits over 6 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
Headland 10, Houston Academy 0: Jake Killingsworth went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBIs for the Rams.
Bryce Cunningham homered, Tanner Taylor doubled in two runs and Tanner Raybon went 2-for-2 with a double. Taylor also pitched three shutout innings in relief with three strikeouts.
Northside Methodist 5, Holmes County 4: Landon Johnson doubled in a run in the ninth inning to lift the Knights to the win.
Cason Eubanks and Tyler Grantham each went 2-for-4. Luca Mancil got the win.
Slocomb 10, Abbeville 3: Three Slocomb pitchers combined for a one-hitter.
Caulin Thomas, Tanner Berry, and Braydon Whitaker combined for 14 strikeouts.
Josh King led the hitting attack with two hits. Berry added a triple. Jaylen Nobles, Tyler Boyett and Whitaker chipped in a hit apiece.
Goshen 6, Elba 1: McGwire Stanley had a two-run homer for Goshen and Bryce Williams didn’t allow a hit in six innings and struck out five.
Danny Cooper doubled in a run.
Beauregard 11, Eufaula 9: Beauregard scored four times in the seventh inning for the win.
For Eufaula, Hunter Cochran doubled and drove in three runs. Brooks Weeks had two RBIs.
Hess Horne had two hits and an RBI and Brody Ingram had an RBI.
Andalusia 3, Opp 0: Ethan Cox, Brady Jones and Jesse Coon each had a hit for Opp.
JV Baseball
Headland 8, Houston Academy 3: Kaleb Edwards got the win on the mound and went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Mason Steele also had two hits, while Cooper Weeks, James Trammel and Brayden Walker added one hit.
HA was led by Griffin McGee with two hits.
Opp 11, Andalusia 1: Terry Davis had a triple and an inside-the-park homer to drive in four runs.
Jake Coon and Walt Spurlin each had an RBI.
Jordan Jacobs allowed one hit in four innings.
Goshen 15, Elba 2: For Elba in the loss, Brady Johnson had a double and Colin Arnold and Dalton Grantham had a single each.
Junior High Baseball
G.W. Long 2-4, Ariton 0-3: G.W. Long swept Ariton 2-0 and 4-3 in junior high baseball.
In the opener, Bryson Hughes pitched a no-hitter, while Grant Horne, Tanner Johnson and AJ Dyson had a single each.
In game two, Cullis Kelley was the winning pitcher. Johnson had a double, while Mikey Vanderheyden, Hughes and Dyson had a single each.
