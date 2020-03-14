Ariton swept a doubleheader over Dothan Saturday, taking 7-1 and 4-2 wins in high school baseball action in Ariton.
In Ariton’s first win, Maddux Herring and Landon Tyler combined on a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Herring went 6 1/3 innings, but had to come out because of a high pitch count. He struck out 10, walked seven and allowed one run. Tyler got the final two outs to finish it.
Ariton, which had only hits, scored two in the first and four in the second to take control. Gage Cumbie had a two-run single, Herring a RBI bases-loaded hit by pitch and Nash Evans a RBI bases-loaded walk. Jackson Baker added a hit and an RBI.
Dothan scored its lone run on a double steal with Matthew Omohundro scoring. He walked earlier in the inning.
In game two, the Purple Cats scored two in the bottom of the fourth to break a 2-2 tie and made it hold up. Landon Thrash had two hits, Cumbie had a hit and RBI and Jackson Blair had two RBI for Ariton.
Tyler pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out eight in pitching a one-hit shutout. Cumbie worked 3 1/3 and had five strikeouts with two hits and two runs (one earned) allowed.
Terelle George-Mills had a double and RBI to pace Dothan’s offense. Bauer Sharp also had a double.
Houston Academy 14-4, Eufaula 6-9: Houston Academy and Eufaula split a doubleheader with the Raiders winning the first game 14-6 and the Tigers game two 9-4.
Joel Beauchamp paced the HA win, driving in five runs and earning two hits, one a double. Brayden Harris had two hits and two RBI and Don Williams two hits with one RBI. Max Burgreen had one hit, but drove in three runs. Shelton Ott had a triple and RBI, Jacob Beaver a double and RBI and Hughes Dean a single and RBI.
Dean was the winning pitcher, working four innings in relief and allowing just one unearned run and one hit, while striking out four.
Ethan Black had two hits for Eufaula, one a triple, with one RBI, Hess Horne had a hit, but drove in three and Brooks Weeks had a double and RBI.
In the second game, the Tigers were led by Horne with three hits and Black and Weeks with two each. Weeks drove in two runs and Black one. Brody Ingram also had two hits, while Bryce Hinton had a single with two RBIs and Daniel Clayton a single and RBI.
For HA, Williams and Burgreen both had a hit and RBI and Dean drove in two runs.
Horne was the winning pitcher for Eufaula, striking out six in seven innings. He allowed only three hits and one earned run.
Enterprise 9, Ramsay 4: Colin Marsh had three hits and a RBI and five players had one hit and RBI – Noah Loy, Drew Williams, Hunter Sumrall, Jack Williams and Garrett Barefoot.
Williams had a double and Jackson Lessman a triple for the Wildcats.
Williams was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 in five innings. Austin Ackerman finished the last two innings, striking out four and not allowing a hit.
Hoover 12, Enterprise 3: The Wildcats managed only three hits – a single each from Sumrall, Matthew Hutson and Jackson Lessman. Huston and Lessman both had a RBI.
Providence Christian 8, St. Paul’s 5: Grayson Stewart was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in and Jake Smith had two hits, including a solo homer, to pace PCS.
Cole Smith, Abe Chancellor, Reed Linder and Collins McClintock had two hits each with Chancellor and McClintock driving in a run. McClintock had a double. Matthew Morris added a single and RBI.
Stewart was the winning pitcher, striking out five in 6 2/3 innings. Cole Smith recorded the final out for a save.
Geneva County 4-14: Samson 5-12: Geneva County and Samson split a doubleheader Saturday, but Geneva County won the series two games to one behind a Friday win.
On Saturday, Samson won the opener 5-4 in eight innings and Geneva County won the second game 14-12.
In the opener, Braxton Brooks’ run-scoring double scored Brodey Mixon to give Samson a walk-off win. The hit helped the Tigers rally from a 4-0 deficit with a run in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Hunter Adams, Jackson Stewart and Holden Hunter had two hits each for Geneva County with Adams driving in two runs. Caleb McCall added a hit and RBI.
In game two, Geneva County held on despite a six-run bottom of the seventh by Samson.
Stewart was 5-for-5 with three doubles and two runs batted in and McCall was 3-for-5 with a homer and four runs batted in to pace Geneva County. Trey Williams was 3-for-3 and Adams 2-for-5. Cole Saunders had three runs batted in and Will Birdsong and Holden Hunter had two RBI each.
On Friday night, Geneva County took a 5-2 win as Keaton Enfinger struck out 12 and allowed only one earned run over five innings in a complete-game effort.
Four Bulldogs had two hits each – Stewart, Enfinger, McCall and Hunter. Stewart had a RBI triple, Enfinger a RBI double, Birdsong a two-run single and Williams a RBI ground out.
Cottonwood 18-15, Daleville 1-0: Cottonwood swept Daleville 18-1 and 15-0.
In the opener, Clayton Gilmore was the winning pitcher, allowing just two hits and striking out eight.
Offensively, Austin McCardle and Alan Jones both had four hits with Jones earning three doubles and McCardle one double. Anthony Anderson and Caleb Butler both had three hits, one a double, and Gilmore had three singles.
In game two, Brody Morris pitched a one-hit shutout with four strikeouts.
Offensively, Alan Jones belted a three-run homer and a double and McCardle had three hits, one a double, and drove in four runs. Anderson had three hits, one a double, and Butler and Gilmore had two hits each with Butler earning one double.
Late Friday
Baseball
Headland 12, Ashford 1: Jacob Milanowski allowed only one earned run and struck out five in the five-inning, Class 4A, Area 3 win.
Offensively for the Rams, Will Griffin was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs batted in and Taylor Raybon 2-for-2 with a double and three runs batted in.
Bryce Cunningham earned two doubles and drove in three runs and Tanner Taylor, Logan Phillips and Jake Killingsworth had two hits. Taylor drove in two runs and Phillips, who had a double, and Killingsworth drove in one each.
Rehobeth 10-2, Charles Henderson 1-3: Rehobeth won the first game 10-1, finishing with the series win after also winning Thursday night.
Charles Henderson won a second game of Friday’s doubleheader, 3-2 in eight innings.
In Rehobeth’s opening win, Carson Herring and Zach Hannah combined on a two-hitter with four strikeouts. Herring, the winning pitcher, went four innings and allowed both hits and also an unearned run. He struck four and walked five. Hannah earned a save by working three scoreless and hitless innings with five strikeouts and two walks.
Offensively, Joel Watkins had two hits, including a homer, with three runs batted in and Lane Cook had two hits with one RBI. Zach Chandler had a hit with two RBI and Herring had a hit double and RBI.
For Charles Henderson, JB Sanders and Adrian Cardwell had a single each with Cardwell driving in the run.
In the second game, Mario Davenport’s bases-loaded walk scored Sanders to give the Trojans a 3-2 win in an extra-inning game.
Trojan pitchers Cardwell and Cole McWhorter combined on a two-hitter with three strikeouts. Cardwell, the starter, went six innings and gave up two hits and two runs, while striking out one. McWhorter, who picked up the win in relief, pitched two scoreless and hitless innings with two strikeouts.
Offensively, Jaylen Deveridge had two hits and a RBI to lead Charles Henderson.
For Rehobeth, Chandler had a double and drove in both runs.
Hoover 11, Enterprise 7: A seven-run second inning powered Hoover over Enterprise.
The Buccaneers added three runs in the third to build a 10-1 lead, enough to offset a six-run Wildcat fourth inning.
Enterprise had only four hits – all singles. Hunter Sumrall had a two-run single and Parker Sessions a RBI single. Colin Marsh and Dylan Dalrymple both had a RBI off a bases-loaded walk and Drew Shiver one off a bases-loaded hit by pitch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.