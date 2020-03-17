Carroll scored two runs on an error in the top of the eighth and held off a Slocomb threat in the bottom half for an 8-7 win in high school baseball action Tuesday night.
Justin Moseley had two hits and Jackson Kelley and Lofton Dawkins had a single and RBI each for Carroll.
Jaylen Nobles and Jamey King had three hits each and Dawson Hill two hits for Slocomb. Trey Baker (triple) and Taylor Phillips (single) both drove in a run.
Kelley was the winning pitcher and Nate Ward got the final two outs for a save.
Opp 10, Brantley 7: Opp scored a run in the fifth and two in the sixth to break away from a 7-7 tie and earn the win.
Jackson Pierce, who was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in, had a RBI triple in the fifth and River Day had a bases-loaded walk and Cody Walsh a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Jesse Coon was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Ethan Cox and Day both had a hit and drove in two runs. Tray Boutwell picked up the win in relief, working 4 2/3 innings and allowing two runs and six hits. He struck out two.
Kinston 19-17, Florala 8-14: In the first game of a doubleheader, Kinston won 19-8 as Owen Patterson had two hits and drove in five runs and Colby Copeland had two hits and drove in three to power Kinston to a Class 1A, Area 3 win.
Blayne Moore, Cale Sumblin and Tripp Hawthorne added a hit and RBI each. Hunter Hughes also had a RBI.
Jeb Crosby went 4 1/3 innings for the win, scattering six hits and five runs with two strikeouts.
In game two – the last prep baseball game to finish up in the Wiregrass before the mandated suspension of AHSAA play because of the coronavirus – the Bulldogs took a wild 17-14 win.
Tied at 12-12 going to the seventh, Kinston scored five times to go up five runs, but Florala made it a little sweaty scoring twice in the bottom half and brining the tying run to the plate before eighth grader reliever Anthony Jones got the final out for the Bulldogs.
Copeland and Moore both had three hits and two runs batted in and Hawthorne and Crosby had two hits with two RBI. Crosby had a double and a triple for his two hits.
Late Monday
New Brockton 8, Luverne 2: New Brockton’s Ethan Stinson struck out seven in a complete-game performance, allowing two runs, both unearned, and four hits.
Clay Cotney had a three-run double and Russell Weeks a RBI single for the Gamecocks.
