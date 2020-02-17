Jake Killingsworth drove in the lone run of the game in the fourth inning as the Rams defeated the Wolves.
Killingsworth got the only two hits for Headland
Nathan Aplin got the win, striking out six and not allowing a hit in four innings of work.
J.P. Reed only allowed one hit and the one run in six innings and struck out five in taking the loss. Alex Schanck allowed one hit and had one strikeout in an inning.
Fisher Parrish and Tucker Cahill got the only two hits for Dothan.
Houston Academy 9, Slocomb 8: Braydon Harvin got the win, pitching three innings of relief, in the Hits for Heroes game.
Don Williams had two singles and a double, Tucker Jackson had a single and double, Hughes Dean tripled and Max Burgreen doubled.
Sheldon Ott, Jake Ogletree and Harvin each added singles for the Raiders.
Wicksburg 10, Ashford 0: Theron Hawkins had two hits and drove in three runs as the Panthers rolled to the victory, which included scoring eight runs in the third inning.
Michael Albertson went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Kade Snell went 2-for-2 with a double.
Trace Rainey gave up two hits in three innings with four strikeouts and Gomez allowed one hit in two innings with three strikeouts.
G.W. Long 7, Providence Christian 1: Carson Dunlap allowed just two hits over six innings and struck out seven in the Rebels’ victory.
Parker Collier drove in two runs with a single and another with a sacrifice fly. Blayne McDaniel had an RBI, while Caison Long and Jonny Robinson each singled.
Russell County 9, G.W. Long 4: The game was tied in the fifth before Russell County broke open the game late for the victory.
Parker Collier took the loss, but struck out 10 in the game. He also doubled.
Jonny Robinson doubled in two runs and Trevor Morris singled in two. Carson Dunlap doubled, while Caison Long, Harrison Gray, Jackson Chancey and Jackson Dasinger each singled.
Opp 19, McKenzie 0: Case Short went 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs in leading the Bobcats.
Ethan Cox went 4-for-5 with an RBI and Jesse Coon went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Tanner Hall was the winning pitcher.
Carroll 6, Dale County 5: For Dale County, Shane Wesley had three hits with an RBI.
Drew Hartzog doubled and had an RBI single to tie the game at 5 in the top of the seventh along with two runs scored. Corey Hammonds had two hits. Nick Cogman tripled
Junior High
Ariton sweeps: Ariton beat Kinston 10-4 in the first game and 8-3 in the second game.
In the opener, Phoenix Griffin struck out 10 and didn’t allow a hit over four innings and went 2-for-2 with two RBIs at the plate.
Payton Steed and Caden Collier each drove in two runs and Conner Thrash had an RBI.
In the second game, Miles Tyler had two RBIs, while Lawson Leger and Collier each had one.
Jesse Pelham was the winning pitcher.
Opp 13, McKenzie 0: Nolan Brown allowed one hit and struck out three in 2 1/3 innings.
A.C. Hightower, Noland Brown and Will Boyd each had two hits. Brown had two RBIs.
