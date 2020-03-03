REHOBETH – Jake Killingsworth went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer in helping Headland defeat Rehobeth 5-3 on Tuesday in high school baseball action.
Jacob Milanowski threw three shutout innings in relief to record the victory.
Reigh Jordan had two doubles and Hunter Summerlin had two hits, including a double for the Rams (5-3).
G.W. Long 18, Carroll 0: Harrison Gray, Jackson Chancey and Blayne McDaniel each drove in three runs for the Rebels.
Caison Long gave up just one hit, a double to Jackson Kelley, in three innings of work and had four strikeouts. Aaron Trawick threw the final two innings. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out four.
Carson Dunlap had two singles, a triple and an RBI, Parker Collier doubled in a run and Trevor Morris had two RBIs. Jackson Dasinger added an RBI and Tanner Johnston had a triple.
Wicksburg 10, Opp 1: Jackson Glover gave up just one hit in six innings and struck out seven to get the win.
The Panthers scored five in the second and put it away with four in the sixth.
Kade Snell had two hits and an RBI, while Carrson Brannon, Michael Albertson and Beau Sellers each drove in a run. Theron Hawkins doubled.
Opp finished with just two hits – a single each by Jackson Pierce and River Day.
Dothan 15, Geneva County 1: Cole Odom went 4-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI and Gage Reeves added two singles for Dothan, which had eight players earn hits. Brett Vann, Bauer Sharp and Dawson Hamilton all had one hit and two RBIs with Hamilton’s hit a double. Matthew Omohundro and Tyler Whiddon both added a hit and RBI.
Jackson Stewart had two hits, Hunter Adams a double and Caleb McCall a single and RBI for Geneva County.
Dawson Freeland was Dothan’s winning pitcher, giving up just a run on five hits with six strikeouts over five innings.
Opp 11, Dale County 1: At the Southeast Alabama Invitational, Opp routed Dale County as Case Short allowed only one run and three hits, while striking out five over five innings.
Offensively for Opp, Payton Ellis was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in, Ethan Cox 2-for-3 with a double and Lane Ballard 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Abbeville Christian sweeps: ACA beat Evangel 15-0 and 17-2.
In the opener, Eli Seay had three hits and two RBIs and Connor Hutto drove in three runs with a triple. Dustin Murphy and Cole Goodson each had two hits and an RBI. Connor Jones was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts.
In Game 2, Jones had a triple, double and three RBIs, while Seay and Goodson each had two hits and three RBIs. Murphy doubled and singled and picked up the win with five strikeouts.
Malone 17, Emmanuel Christian 6: For Emmanuel, Cale Mixon had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
Eric Davis doubled in a run and Tylon Frazier tripled.
Goshen 7, Red Level 1: Bryce Williams gave up just one hit and struck out seven over five innings on the mound to get the win.
Blake Bennett pitched two innings without allowing a hit and struck out two.
McGwire Stanley drove in three runs with a double. Carson Williams and Jeff Warrick each had two hits and an RBI.
JV Baseball
Geneva/Providence split: Providence took the first game 6-3 and Geneva won the second game 11-10.
For Geneva in the second game, Reagan Brannon had a walk-off single to win it. He had two hits and two RBIs in the game.
Michael Moore was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Rhett Shiver got the win in relief.
In the opener for Geneva, Trent Mitchum and Tayshun McReynolds each had an RBI.
Opp 7-6, Elba 5-3: Opp defeated Elba in a doubleheader, 7-5 and 6-3.
For Opp in the opener, Riley Day was the winning pitcher, allowing just one earned run and one hit in 2 1/3 innings. He had one strikeout. Griffen Pierce had a single with two RBIs and Landon Langley a double and RBI.
For Elba in the opener, Gabe Newby, Dalton Grantham and Kaleb Mitchell had a single each with Grantham and Mitchell driving in a run each.
For Opp in game, two Jace Stanley earned a double and triple and Nolan Brown a double. Connor Machen was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs and three hits over four innings with three strikeouts.
In game two for Elba, Newby had two hits, one a triple, and Grantham and Arnold had a single each with Grantham driving in a run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.