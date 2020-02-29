Lakeside scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and held on to defeat Springwood 16-14 in high school baseball action on Saturday.
The game was tied 13-13 after five innings before each team was held scoreless the next two.
Springwood jumped out to a 7-1 lead after one inning, but Lakeside responded with five in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.
J.J. Dismukes had three hits and six RBIs in the game for Lakeside. Dismukes was also the winning pitcher in relief. He threw three innings, allowed two hits and struck out two.
Auston Welsh, Slade Seaborn and Jacarri Richardson each had two hits and two RBIs.
Jayce James had two hits and an RBI, while Reese Herring and Parker Littlefield each drove in a run.
Dothan 2, G.W. Long 1: After falling behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first, Dothan plated two runs in the third inning and made the lead stick in gaining the victory.
Two Dothan pitchers held G.W. Long to just one hit – a double by Harrison Gray.
Chase Allsup pitched the first six innings, allowing the one hit, and recorded 12 strikeouts.
Dawson Hamilton didn’t allow a hit and struck out two in the final inning.
Te’Relle George-Mills had an RBI for Dothan.
Trinity 8, Dothan 3: Trinity scored five runs in the sixth inning to put it away.
Gage Reeves homered for Dothan, while Matthew Omohundro had two hits and an RBI. Jace Dyer had a double and Cole Odom had two hits.
Slocomb 11, Geneva County 5: Jaylen Nobles had three hits, including a triple, to lead Slocomb over Geneva County.
Brody Campbell added two hits, while Trey Baker, Braydon Whitaker, and Tanner Berry had a hit each for the RedTops.
Bryson Brookshire picked up the win on the mound over Keaton Enfinger.
Will Birdsong and Enfinger collected two hits each for the Bulldogs.
Enterprise 5, Brookhaven 4: The Wildcats scored in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Payton Easterling had a hit and an RBI. Jackson Lessman also drove in a run.
Austin Acreman got the win in relief.
Geneva 15, Geneva County 4: Ryan Jackson had three RBIs and Aubrey Jenkins and Trent Spann each had two hits and drove in two runs in the Panthers’ victory.
Spann got the win in relief, allowing just one hit in two innings of work.
HA drops two: The Raiders lost to Niceville 4-3 and to Walton County 7-4.
In the loss to Niceville, Don Williams went 2-for-4 for HA with an RBI and Sheldon Ott drove in a run.
In the loss to Walton County, Hughes Dean was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Braydon Harvin was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Max Burgreen drove in a run and Williams had an RBI.
Edgewood Academy 15, Northside Methodist 10: Edgewood scored five in the top of the seventh in breaking a 10-10 tie.
For NMA, Cason Eubanks had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Luca Mancil had a hit and three RBIs and Gage Rhodes drove in two runs with a hit. John Mark Shiver also collected an RBI.
Pike Liberal 6, Autauga Academy 1: The Patriots scored five in the sixth inning to gain the win.
Press Jefcoat drove in two runs, while Drew Nelson and Levi Sikes each had an RBI.
Sikes got the win in relief, going four innings and allowing two hits with six strikeouts. Nelson started the game and didn’t allow a hit in three innings of work. He struck out six.
Bibb County 16, New Brockton 1: Kaden Cupp, Andrew Cashin, Ethan Stinson and Garrett Zorn got hits for New Brockton.
Spanish Fort 6, Charles Henderson 3: Ben Reeves had a two-run homer for Charles Henderson.
Adrian Cardwell doubled in a run.
JV Baseball
Slocomb 10, Geneva 0: Jacob Spence pitched a two-hit shutout as Slocomb topped Geneva.
Josh King led the RedTops at the plate with three hits, including a double and four RBIs. Cade Birge and Maddox King had two hits apiece, while Noe Sanchez, Juan Rostro, and Brendan McLaughlin each added a hit.
Junior High
Ariton wins: The Purple Cats won a round-robin tournament, defeating Brantley 4-2 and Opp 12-2.
In the win over Brantley, Caden Collier went 2-for-2 with a triple, while Landon Tyler doubled in two runs and Ian Senn doubled in a run.
Jesse Pelham was the winning pitcher in relief of Dalton Murphy.
In the win over Opp, Paxton Steed threw a three-hitter with four strikeouts.
John Lott, Landon Tyler and Pelham eacd had two RBIs, while Myles Tyler drove in one run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.