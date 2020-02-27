Carson Herring went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs as Rehobeth rolled to a 14-4 win over Houston Academy on Thursday.
Parker Anderson pitched the first four innings and Lane Cook finished up.
Cook also had two hits and two RBIs and Drew Fritsche doubled in two runs.
Luke Strickland doubled in a run, while Shelton Arroyo and Peyton Stephens each had two hits and an RBI.
Providence Christian 10, Geneva 0: Abe Chancellor struck out 10 and didn’t allow a hit in the five-inning game for the Eagles.
Grant Youngblood had two doubles and an RBI, Collins McClintock had two hits and two RBIs, Michael Sullivan doubled in a run and Jake Smith had an RBI. Cole Smith doubled.
Cottonwood 4, Ponce De Leon (Fla.) 3: In a Hits for Heroes game at Northcutt Field, Austin McCardle delivered in the clutch twice to help the Bears beat the Pirates.
First with the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the seventh, McCardle entered in relief with the bases loaded and struck out the side to keep it tied. Then in the bottom half, he had a walk-off infield single, scoring Talon Byrd for the winning run.
Clayton Gilmore had a double and Tyler Smith a RBI single to go along with McCardle RBI hit to highlight the Bears’ four-hit attack.
Wicksburg 12, Slocomb 0: The Panthers scored nine in the first inning and never looked back.
Kade Snell had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Beau Sellers had a hit and two RBIs, while Michael Albertson, Gavin Gomez, Clay Morrison and Sawyer Rivenbark each had one RBI.
Kinston 20, Daleville 3: Cale Sumblin had a home run, triple, single and drove in four runs for Kinston.
Blayne Moore and J.W. Mikel each had two hits.
Hunter Hughes got the win, striking out seven and allowing three hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Pike Liberal 9, Lakeside 1: Javon Christian had two hits and three RBIs for the Patriots.
Levi Sikes, Holt Steed and Arden Wiser each had an RBI. Davis Allen tripled.
For the Chiefs, Brandon Leroy had an RBI.
Dale County sweeps: Dale County beat Abbeville 12-0 in the opener of a doubleheader and 15-1 in the second game.
In Game 1, Carson Causey had three hits and three RBIs and Shane Wesley had two hits and RBI for Dale County.
In Game 2, Tra’ Marshall had a double and four RBIs, Drew Hartzog had an RBI double and a single, while Wesley and Causey each had two hits.
Opp 14, Greenville 0: Payton Ellis, River Day and Brady James each had three RBIs for the Bobcats.
Tray Boutwell was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts.
Eufaula 11, Stanhope Elmore 6: Brooks Weeks and Daniel Clayton each had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers.
Trip Swain had a hit and two RBIs, while Hunter Cochran and Brody Ingram each drove in a run.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.