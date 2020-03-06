Rehobeth scored five times in the fourth to erase a 3-0 deficit in taking a 6-3 win over Early County on Friday.
Peyton Stephens and Joe Equi each had two RBIs and Joe Watkins and Tanner Wells each drove in a run.
Zach Chandler had two hits, including a double.
Parker Anderson got the win on the mound, striking out five in five innings. Noah Lee pitched the final two innings with two strikeouts.
For Early County, Christian Mincey homered and Shaun Felch drove in two runs.
Houston Academy 14, Ashford 1: Sheldon Ott struck out seven and allowed just three hits in the five-inning game and also went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Don Williams went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Braydon Harvin had two hits and two RBIs and Tucker Jackson had two hits and an RBI.
Jacob Beaver and Jake Ogletree each doubled in two runs, Max Burgreen had three hits and an RBI and Jack Waller added an RBI.
Ariton 22, Houston County 0: The Purple Cats put 18 runs on the board in the first inning.
Maddux Herring had three hits and four RBIs. Landon Thrash had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs.
Jackson Baker and Gage Cumbie each had two hits and two RBIs and Payne Griffin drove in two with a hit.
Nash Evans and Griffin combined on a five-inning no-hitter.
Ariton 13, Houston County 1: In the second game of a doubleheader, Gage Cumbie had two hits and three RBIs for Ariton.
Jackson Baker had two hits and two RBIs. Phenix Griffin allowed just one hit in five innings of work and struck out nine.
Oliver Gray got the lone Houston County hit and RBI.
Abbeville Christian 10, Wiregrass Kings 0: Justin Murphy had two hits and three RBIs for the Generals.
Eli Seay and Connor Hutto each drove in two runs and Christian Davis added an RBI.
Cole Goodson struck out five over two innings and Connor Jones struck out three in the final three innings.
Elba sweeps: Elba beat Florala 19-0 and 17-0.
In Game 1, Blake Swan allowed one hit in four innings and struck out 11.
Iverson Lane had a double and two singles, Peyton McCart had two doubles and Paxton Wise added two hits.
In Game 2, Wilson allowed one hit in six innings and struck out nine. Lane went 3-for-3 and Chandler Coppage and Wise each had two hits.
Hooper Academy 10, Northside Methodist 8: The Knights rallied for seven runs in the sixth but came up short.
Gant Underwood had two hits and two RBIs for NMA, while Tyler Grantham and Gage Rhodes each drove in two runs with a hit. Luca Mancil had two hits.
Pike Liberal 5, Calvary 3: For PLAS, Jayden Jordan had two hits and two RBIs, while Skylar Kidd and Walker Stallworth each added an RBI.
Drew Nelson pitched the first two innings, allowing three hits, and Stallworth the final three and allowed four hits.
Pike Liberal 12, Autauga Academy 4: Levi Sikes had two hits, including double, and drove in three runs for PLAS.
Skylar Kidd had two RBIs, while Drew Nelson, Mayes White, Davis Allen, Walker Stallworth, Scott Taylor Renfroe, Press Jefcoat and Holt Steed each had an RBI.
Jefcoat got the win, allowing four hits and striking out four in three innings of work.
Opp 18, Carroll 1: Stuart Baker allowed one hit in the three-inning game and struck out four while Brady James drove in three runs for the Bobcats.
River Day added two RBIs.
Opp 4, Bayside 2: Jackson Pierce and Brady James each drove in two runs for the Bobcats.
James got the win on the mound, allowing four hits and striking out six in 4 1/3 innings. Tanner Hall got the save. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out two.
Lakeside 10, Lowndes Academy 2: Auston Welsh had a three-run homer in leading the Chiefs to victory.
Brandon Leroy doubled in two runs, while Jayce James had two hits with an RBI and Jacarri Richardson drove in a run with a hit.
J.J. Dismukes got the win, striking out eight over five innings.
Graceville 11, Emmanuel Christian 1: Graceville’s Neal Adams pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out nine in the victory.
JV Baseball
G.W. Long 3, Charles Henderson 2: Byson Hughes got the win on the mound.
Grant Horne doubled, while Landon Joseph and Hayes Horne each singled.
Headland sweeps: Headland beat Geneva County 11-0 and 12-0.
In the opener, Mason Steele was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in going the distance. Cooper Weeks had a triple, while Kaleb Edwards, Carter Powell and Evan Taylor each had a hit.
In Game 2, Jake Johnson pitched a no-hitter and struck out eight. Powell had a three-RBI, bases-loaded triple, Wilson Turner went 2-for-2, Steele had a double and Weeks, Johnson, James Trammel, Brayden Walker rand Bryson Cinfici each added a hit.
Houston Academy 11, Ashford 5: Griffin McGee had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in four runs for the Raiders.
Walker Elliott and Wade Shelley each had an RBI and Anson Simera doubled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.