McCain Sieving pitched a no-hitter and struck out six in going the distance during a 1-0 win for Enterprise over North Pike on Friday.
Garrett Barefoot drove in the lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
Colin Marsh and Hunter Sumrall had the other two hits for Enterprise.
Enterprise 4, Gulf Shores 2: Trey Cavanaugh picked up the win for the Wildcats, scattering four hits over 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts.
Austin Acreman recorded the final out.
Parker Sessions had two hits and an RBI, while Connor Couch tripled in a run and Hunter Sumrall had an RBI.
Pike Liberal 12, Abbeville Christian 0: Javon Christian didn’t allow a hit in the four-inning game and struck out eight.
Connor Cox and Hunter Keenan each drove in two runs. Davis Allen, Parker Adams, J.D. Wilson, Payne Jeffcoat, Holt Steed, Scott Taylor Renfroe and Austin Spivey all had an RBI.
Pike Liberal 8, Autauga Academy 2: Levi Sikes homered for PLAS.
Jayden Jordan had two hits and an RBI, while Press Jefcoat, Skylar Kidd and Mayes White added an RBI each.
Walker Stallworth had three hits for the Patriots.
Abbeville Christian 6, Sparta Academy 2: Conner Jones got the win with six strikeouts and also had three hits for the Generals.
Justin Murphy had two hits and two RBIs, while Conner Hutto and Jackson Blalock each added two hits.
Cole Goodson got the save on the mound.
