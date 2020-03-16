EUFAULA – Brooks Weeks threw a no-hitter and Eufaula erupted for six runs in the sixth inning during a 7-0 win over Carroll in high school baseball action on Monday.
Weeks struck out 11 in taking the victory. He walked five.
The Tigers struck for a run in the bottom of the first, but then were held in check until the sixth inning outburst.
Weeks also had two RBIs in the game for the Tigers. Hess Horne, Hunter Cochran and Heath Karagines each added an RBI.
Tyler Culpepper and Richard Birch Cochran each had two hits.
Slocomb 10, Geneva County 6: Slocomb scored six runs in the top of the seventh to break a 4-4 tie and earn a win over the Bulldogs.
After a ground out and an error started the Slocomb seventh, Tanner Berry unloaded a two-run homer to put the RedTops up 6-4. Three consecutive singles plated another run before an error scored two to make it 9-4. A ground out allowed the sixth and final run to score.
Geneva County scored twice in the bottom half and loaded the bases to bring the tying run to the plate with two outs before Slocomb reliever Jacob Spence earned a strikeout to end the game.
Trey Baker and Berry both hit a two-run homer for Slocomb. Jaylen Nobles had three hits and Baker and Tyler Boyett two each. Jamey King added a hit and RBI. King was also the winning pitcher, working 6 1/3 innings. Spence got the final two outs for a save.
Geneva County finished with seven hits, two from Hunter Adams, who had a double among his hits. Trey Williams hit a solo homer and Caleb McCall, Keaton Enfinger and Holden Hunter had a hit and RBI each with Hunter earning a triple for his hit. Parker Hughes also had a RBI.
Ariton 8, Brantley 4: Landon Thrash, Maddux Herring and Payne Griffin all had three hits each to lead Ariton’s 14-hit attack.
Thrash had a double and drove in two runs, Herring had two doubles with one RBI and Griffin had one double and one RBI. Blake Carroll added two hits for Ariton and Jackson Baker had a hit and RBI and Jackson Blair had a RBI.
Thrash pitched three scoreless and hitless innings in relief with two strikeouts and Jay Cook had an inning of relief, allowing only one hit and no runs.
