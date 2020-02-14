Wicksburg defeated Headland 5-2 on Friday as Kade Snell struck out nine and scattered five hits over six innings.
Trace Rainey pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out the side.
Sawyer Rivenbark and Jackson Glover each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Carson Brannon and Michael Albertson each went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. Snell also had an RBI.
Andalusia 6, Opp 4: For Opp, Jesse Coon doubled in a run and Chase Short singled and scored a run.
Rehobeth JV 17, Wicksburg 6: Parker Perry and Jacob Adkins combined on the mound for the win.
Landon Corbin went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Lofton Dillard went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Martavious Edwards singled in two runs and Levi Blocker doubled in two runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.