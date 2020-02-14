Wicksburg

Wicksburg defeated Headland 5-2 on Friday as Kade Snell struck out nine and scattered five hits over six innings.

Trace Rainey pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out the side.

Sawyer Rivenbark and Jackson Glover each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Carson Brannon and Michael Albertson each went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. Snell also had an RBI.

Andalusia 6, Opp 4: For Opp, Jesse Coon doubled in a run and Chase Short singled and scored a run.

Rehobeth JV 17, Wicksburg 6: Parker Perry and Jacob Adkins combined on the mound for the win.

Landon Corbin went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Lofton Dillard went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Martavious Edwards singled in two runs and Levi Blocker doubled in two runs.

