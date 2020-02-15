The Dothan Wolves won its historic opening baseball game by defeating Russell County 8-6 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Down 2-0 after three innings, Dothan got rolling offensively when Bauer Sharp doubled in a run and Jace Dyer slammed a three-run homer.
The Wolves scored four in the fourth and four in the fifth. Russell County scored single runs in the fifth and sixth and plated two in the seventh before Dothan recorded the final out.
Dyer also had a double for Dothan. Fisher Parrish had two hits and three RBIs. Chase Allsup and Sharp each had two hits and Gage Reeves singled in a run.
Allsup pitched the first 4.1 innings, allowing eight hits and three runs. He struck out six.
Alex Schanck pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing four hits, three runs and struck out one.
Russell County won the second game, 9-1, which included five runs in the final inning.
Dyer doubled in the lone Dothan run in the second inning.
Matthew Omohundro, Tyler Whiddon and Sharp each singled.
G.W. Long 8, Charles Henderson 2: Four pitchers scattered three hits as the Rebels opened the season with the victory.
Parker Collier pitched the first two innings, allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Carson Dunlap pitched two innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts. Caison Long pitched 1 1/3 innings and struck out three without allowing a hit, and Blayne McDaniel pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed one hit with three strikeouts.
Trevor Morris had two singles and an RBI, Dunlap drove in two runs with a single, Jonny Robinson singled in two runs, Collier had an RBI single and Aaron Trawick singled in a run.
For Charles Henderson, Bailey Sparrow had two hits and Caden Bryan had one hit. Cole McWorther had an RBI.
Houston Academy 15, Ashford 1: Jacob Beaver had three hits, including two doubles, drove in five runs and also picked up the win on the mound.
Jacob Beauchamp added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while Hughes Dean had three hits and a two RBIs. Tucker Jackson also drove in two runs.
Beaver allowed two hits, one run and struck out five in four innings of work. Brayden Harvin pitched one inning.
Rehobeth splits: Rehobeth defeated New Brockton 5-0 in the first game of a doubleheader and dropped the second game 10-8.
In the Rehobeth win, Parker Anderson threw a one-hitter over six innings and struck out seven.
Tanner Wells, Shelton Arroyo and Lane Cook each drove in a run. Cook went 2-for-2 at the plate.
In the loss to New Brockton, Cook went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Joel Watkins went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and Carson Herring went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Eufaula 10, Slocomb 4: Brooks Weeks, Hunter Cochran and Trip Swain each drove in two runs for the Tigers, who scored five in the fifth.
Ethan Black got the win, allowing two hits in five innings with eight strikeouts.
Jaylen Nobles and Cade Birge each had an RBI for Slocomb.
Eufaula 7, Slocomb 3: The Tigers swept the doubleheader with five runs in the third inning.
Daniel Clayton, Richard Birch Cochran, Brody Ingram, Trip Swain and Brooks Weeks each had an RBI. Weeks was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits in three innings with six strikeouts.
For Slocomb, Jaylen Nobles, Brayden Whitaker and Tyler Boyett each had a hit.
Late Friday
Early County 12, Dale County 8: Dale County out hit the Bobcats 9-8 but took the eight-inning loss.
Sean Deloney, Shane Wesley and Nick Cogman all had RBI doubles for the Warriors. Aiden Wright singled in a run.
Softball
Wicksburg won the HA Kickoff Softball Tournament at the Westgate Complex on Saturday by beating the host Raiders in the championship game, 6-2.
The Panthers scored five in the top of the third en route to the victory.
Kara Cox and Ashton White each had two RBIs to lead the Panthers, while Theresa Reynolds and Tori Hobbs each drove in a run.
Megan Cochran got the win.
For HA, Alexis Milanowski homered and Mattie Havas doubled in a run.
The Panthers went 2-1 against HA on the day, winning 4-3 and losing 2-1 before the if-necessary game for the title.
In the 4-3 win, Reynolds and Hobbs each drove in a run. Cochran got the win.
For HA, Milanowski homered and doubled and Jaysoni Fowler doubled and drove in two runs.
In HA’s win over Wicksburg, Annabeth Applefield got the game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly. Havas pitched a three-hitter with five strikeouts.
Havas got the win in the circle.
Also on Saturday, Wicksburg beat Goshen 16-3 and defeated Eufaula 2-0.
HA defeated Andalusia 3-0 as Havas threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts.
Mary Suzan Aman had two singles, Havas drove in two runs and Caley Caldewell had an RBI.
HA beat Eufaula 6-4 as Milanowski threw a one-hitter.
Fowler homered and doubled and Havas homered.
Eufaula 6, Andalusia 0: Shanaya Collins hit a grand slam to lead the Tigers’ victory.
Carly Puckett got the win in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out five over three innings.
JV Softball
Slocomb wins: Slocomb won its JV tournament, defeating Kinston 1-0 in the championship game.
Savannah McGee was the winning pitcher.
In earlier games, Slocomb beat Zion Chapel 9-0 as Cheyenne Hopper got the win, lost to Kinston 1-0 in pool play and defeated Zion Chapel 10-2 as Hopper picked up the win.
Providence splits: The Providence Christian JV softball team defeated Dothan 6-4 on Saturday and lost to Rehobeth 5-4.
In the win over Dothan, Ella Houston had two RBIs, while Scout Smith, Natalie Cole and Maddie Claire McNeill each had an RBI.
Cole got the win in the circle.
In the loss to Rehobeth, Providence was led by Emma Grace Holley, who doubled in three runs.
