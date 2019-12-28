The Elba girls won the 5th-place game at the Red Level Tournament on Saturday, beating Highland Home 51-22.
The Tigers (10-5) took control with a 17-0 first quarter and led 36-10 at halftime.
Nina Williams had 12 points, Freeda Hooks 10 and Breanna Sanders nine to lead Elba.
Jaylyn Baker, a junior forward, was named to the all-tournament team for Elba.
Enterprise girls lose two: Enterprise lost its first two games at the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational in Oak Mountain, losing to Sacred Heart 44-37 on Saturday and falling to Homewood 58-32 on Friday.
In the loss to Sacred Heart, Alehzia McClain had 14 points and Harmony Baker seven.
In the loss to Homewood, McClain had 15 points and Dashia Nelson seven.
