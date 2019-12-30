The Enterprise girls basketball team won its final game at the Lady Eagles Invitational at Oak Mountain, winning in double overtime over John Carroll 58-53 on Monday afternoon.
The game was tied at 43 after regulation and knotted at 51 after the first overtime before EHS outscored the Cavaliers 7-2 in the second overtime.
Clutch free-throw shooting was key for Enterprise, which knocked down 5-of-6 at the foul line in the second overtime, accounting for all but two of its points during the four-minute period
Alehzia McClain and Jaydn Williams both hit two free throws and Dashia Nelson one in that extra period. Nicole Higgins scored the other two points on a basket.
McClain led the winning effort for the Wildcats with 25 points. Nelson added nine points and Harmony Baker eight for EHS.
Boys
Charles Henderson 67, Cookeville (Tenn.) 60: The Trojans won a loser’s bracket game Monday over Cookeville 67-60 to advance to the tournament fifth-place game at the 16-team Hilton Sandestin Beach Blowout in Sandestin, Fla.
The Trojans, who have gone 2-1 at the tournament so far, used a strong third quarter to take Monday’s win. Down 26-20 at halftime, CHHS outscored Cookeville 27-13 in the period to take a 47-39 lead into the final quarter.
Six players scored at least three points in the third for the Trojans with Akevies Shorts earning eight points and Cody Youngblood six. Mario Davenport had four points and Zach Henderson, Keith Wheeler and Devin Parker had three each.
Four players scored in double figures overall for the Trojans with Wheeler and Shorts earning 16 points each. Parker had 13 and Youngblood 10.
