Melody Watson earned a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Geneva over Providence Christian 56-43 on Monday night.
Madison Johnson followed with 12 points and Tamarah Johnson had 10 points.
Shekinah McDaniel led Providence Christian with 15 points and Autumn Mayes had 11.
G.W. Long 42, Headland 39: Mary Beth Long had 16 points and Makenna Long nine to lead G.W. Long, which overcame a 17-13 halftime deficit.
Amiyah Danzey led Headland with 12 points and Jayden Blackmon had 10.
Samson 38, Red Level 27: Kinley Johnson had 12 points, Brantley Edberg nine points and Alli Godwin seven to lead Samson (8-4). Trinity Jenkins led in rebounding with 10 boards.
Liz Cross led Red Level with 15 points.
Rehobeth 58, Houston County 31: Four Rebels finished in double figures with the trio of Sylvia Somma, Jamorria McBryde and Kelly Godwyn with 13 each. Julia Miller added 10 for Rehobeth (7-7).
Diamond Ealy-Carter led Houston County with 11 points. Hope Hogan added nine and Ashtany Rivers eight.
Ashford 50, Cottonwood 39: Darian Bell had 22 points to lead Ashford.
Willow Brumfield had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Cottonwood. Ariya Tillman had 11 points and Shelbie Chambers 10 points and five assists.
Daleville 46, Wicksburg 31: Joye Anderson had 21 points, Janee Clements 13 and Erika Herring nine to lead Daleville.
Kara Cox and Abby Varner had eight points each for Wicksburg.
Charles Henderson 60, Luverne 10: Samira Moore led Charles Henderson with 30 points.
Brantley 51, Ariton 41: Gabby Perkins had 27 points and 16 rebounds and Shonete Barginere 13 points for Brantley (4-4).
Zakyria Johnson led Ariton with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Elba 43, Zion Chapel 11: Jaylyn Parker had 14 points to lead Elba, which had 11 of 12 players score.
Janna Miles led Zion Chapel with seven points.
Georgiana Tournament
Georgiana 67, Opp 25: Ashante Marshall had 17 points, Angel Haynes 11 and Alexea Bess 10 to lead Georgiana (4-3) to the tournament win.
Amiya Thompson and Karley Wilson had seven points each for Opp (0-2).
Boys
Geneva 59, Providence Christian 57 (OT): Noah Johnson had 18 points and Trevon Kemmerlin 17 to pace the Panthers.
Jackson Colley had 13 points and Grant Weatherford 12 to lead Providence Christian.
Headland 76, G.W. Long 75: Marqueze Reeves scored 27 points, highlighted by 13 straight free throws made, while Patrick Burke had 17 points and Dre Newman 13 to pace Headland.
Kobie Stringer led G.W. Long with 22 points. Caison Long followed with 16 points. Braxton Whitehead had 13 and Avery Roberts 12.
Cottonwood 74, Ashford 62 (OT): Raymond Bryant earned 39 points and 11 rebounds to pace Cottonwood, which also got 15 points and six steals from Seth Johnson in the overtime win.
Bryant scored nine of his points in overtime when the Bears outscored the Jackets 17-5 after the teams were tied at 57 at end of regulation. Bryant hit 7-of-8 free throws in the extra period.
TJ Holston led Ashford with 19 points and DeChristian Newton had 17.
Rehobeth 86, Houston County 67: Devonte Townsend had 24 points, Jay Trawick 21 and Parker Turner 10 to lead Rehobeth (10-5).
Brakevion Saffold led Houston County with 21 points. Brendan White followed with 19 and Rashad Goods had 11.
Daleville 70, Wicksburg 51: Four Warhawks scored in double figures with Tomar Hobdy pacing the attack with 24 points. Bryan Beckwith had 14 points, Sincere McKenzie 12 and Peanut Bloodsaw 10.
Devantae White led Wicksburg with 14 points.
Brantley 49, Ariton 41: Tucker Kilcrease had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Billy Burnett 11 points and 12 rebounds and Taye Person 10 points for Brantley (5-0).
Hayes Floyd had 14 points and Ian Senn 13 for Ariton.
Charles Henderson 39, Luverne 37: Cody Youngblood and Keith Wheeler had nine points each to lead Charles Henderson, which got two free throws each from Devin Parker and Wheeler to seal the win in the final minute.
Caleb Brooks had 10 to lead Luverne.
Junior Varsity
Geneva 57, Providence Christian 50: Bryson Barton had 12 points and Trent Spann had 10 to lead Geneva.
Powell Phillips led Providence Christian with 14. Cooper McClintock added 11 and Charlie Leger had 10 for the Eagles.
Headland boys 59, G.W. Long 31: Kell Brown had 22 points and Chandler King and Jordin Thompson had eight points each to lead Headland.
Jackson Dasigner and Brantley Roland had six points each to lead G.W. Long.
Wicksburg boys 42, Daleville 41: Trent Ables hit two free throws with three seconds left to give the Panthers the win. Dalton Taggart earned 11 points and Ables 10 to lead Wicksburg.
