Providence Christian opened the season with a 70-55 victory over Goshen at the Ariton Thanksgiving Tournament Monday night behind four players who scored in double figures.
Cole Smith had 17 points, Abe Chancellor 13, Hayes Lewis 12 and Cam Ingram 10.
Goshen, which was also playing its first game of the season, was led by Dee Maddox with 17 points and Steven Meeks with nine points.
Dale County 60, Zion Chapel 26: Keshaun Martin had 19 points, Shane Wesley 15 and Christian Ross 10 for Dale County.
Connor Kelly led Zion Chapel with seven and Brady Cobbs added six.
Ashford 46, Ariton 44 (OT): T.J. Holston scored on a layup with 2.4 seconds left and Marquez McKnight blocked a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to give Ashford the overtime win.
DeChristian Newton led Ashford with 16 points and Holston followed with 11.
Hayes Floyd had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Landon Tyler had 10 points and 16 rebounds for Ariton, which was playing its first game of the season.
LaFayette Thanksgiving Tournament
Dothan 73, Dadeville 70: Jabre Barber had 15 points, Elijah Allen 14 and Jayden Folmar 12 for the Wolves.
Dadeville’s 6-foot-10 junior standout P.J. Eason led the Tigers with 15 points.
Dothan plays Bullock County Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament
Enterprise 70, Northridge 67: Dominic York had 21 points, Quentin Hayes 18 and Damarion Holt 13 to pace Enterprise, which plays Calera Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the second round.
Karen Keller Tournament
Barbour County 58, Houston Academy 36: Willie Screws had 19 points and eight rebounds and DJ Williams had 15 points to pace Barbour County.
Sean Thomas-Jones led HA with 14 points.
Carroll 68, Abbeville 38: Bryson Dawkins had 16 points and Elijah Terry 13 to lead Carroll.
Monqarius Cooper had 15 and Tyrek Coleman 14 for Abbeville.
Geneva Tournament
Rehobeth 71, Samson 30: Parker Turner had 15 points and Kase Keasler and Devonte Townsend had 13 to lead Rehobeth’s win.
Braxton Brooks led Samson with 18 points.
Geneva County 65, Wicksburg 61: Emmanuel Henderson had 34 points and 13 rebounds to pace Geneva County. J’Quan Broxson added eight points and seven rebounds.
Devontae White paced Wicksburg with 23 points and Sawyer Rivenbark had nine.
Florala 82, Geneva 78: Rashaad Coleman had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Mekhi James 23 points and five assists and Anthone Stone 19 points to lead Florala (3-1).
Damion Kemmerlin had 21 points, Trevor Kemmerlin 14 and Dylan Creech 10 for Geneva.
N2Hoops Invitational
Lee-Huntsville 73, Eufaula 70 (OT): The Tigers were outscored by the Generals 9-6 in the overtime in the opening-round game.
Jadarius Blackshire had 22 points, Josh Paige 13 and Rodarius Thomas and Eiszeric Thomas 10 each for Eufaula. Caleb Paige added nine points.
Scottsboro Thanksgiving Tournament
Columbia 49, Charles Henderson 39: Charles Henderson lost to Columbia of Huntsville. Zack Henderson led the Trojans with 15 points.
Northside Methodist Thanksgiving Tournament
Sherwood Christian 67, Northside Methodist 46: Jack Anderson had 17 points and Adrian Dawson 14 for the Knights, who play Bethlehem Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
Springwood Thanksgiving Tournament
Lakeside School 49, Springwood 44 (OT): The Chiefs advanced to the championship game with an overtime win over the host Wildcats. Jacari Richardson had 16 points, Davantae Bowick 12 and TJ Smith 11 for Lakeside.
Girls
Geneva Thanksgiving Tournament
Geneva County 72, Providence Christian 51: Karoline Striplin had 34 points, 13 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead Geneva County.
Jordyn Alston had 10 points, Anri Davis nine points and 10 rebounds and Layna Grooms had nine points, four assists and four rebounds. Charlianna Boutwell had eight points and four assists and Abby Land had 12 assists.
Autumn Mayes led Providence Christian with 13 points and Emma Houston and Megan Stewart both added nine points.
Florala 49, Geneva County 47: The Panthers couldn’t overcome a 16-1 second quarter onslaught by Florala. Makaley Boswell had 13 points and Madison Johnson, Aaliyah Simon and Brooklyn Kemmerlin all had nine points for Geneva.
Meredith Parker led Florala with 12 points.
Karen Keller Tournament
G.W. Long 69, Dale County 10: Mary Beth Long had 29 points, Emmaline Hughes 11 and Anna Brady 10 to lead G.W. Long.
Chyann Beasley had eight to lead Dale County.
Robertsdale Pre-Thanksgiving Shootout
Eufaula 72, Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) 48: Kaitlin Peterson had 26 points and seven steals, Jada Woods 15 points and Mikasia Floyd nine points as Eufaula improved to 6-0.
Northside Methodist Thanksgiving Tournament
Sherwood Christian (Ga.) 41, Northside Methodist 34: In the tournament semifinals, visiting Sherwood Christian of Albany, Ga., downed the Knights 41-34 behind 15 points from Joy Kendrick and 12 from Natalie Brock.
Lucy Griffin led Northside Methodist with 13 points and eight rebounds and Anna Lee Hathcock had 10 points.
Northside Methodist 44, Pataula Charter (Ga.) 1: Tayler Clouse scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds and Macy Fellows had seven points in the opening-round win. Kaden Williams, Kailyn McMahen, Ashlyn Simpson and Lucy Griffin had six points each as every Knight member saw playing time.
Bethlehem (Fla.) 27, Pike Liberal Arts 12: Despite missing two starters, Pike Liberal Arts led 12-10 after three quarters, but was outscored in the final period 15-0 as the Wildcats hit 9-of-15 free throws.
Morgan Bundy led Pike Liberal Arts with four points. Alisia Purvee had 12 points and Jacee Ward had nine for Bethlehem.
Terrell Academy Tournament
Terrell Academy 34, Abbeville Christian 31: In Dawson, Ga., the Generals fell to the host Eagles. Amyah Goran and Shay Thomas both had 10 points with Goran earning seven rebounds and Thomas six rebounds. Anna Blalock had eight rebounds.
Regular Season
Samson 52, Rehobeth 44: Eighth grader Brantley Edberg had 16 points, while Trinity Jenkins had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Kinley Johnson had 10 points to lead Samson.
Sylvia Somma had 16 points and Jammoria McBryde eight for Rehobeth.
