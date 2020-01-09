Monqarius Cooper and Deven Mills had 13 points each to lead Abbeville (8-8, 2-1) past G.W. Long 61-47 in the Class 2A, Area 5 win on Thursday night.
Michael Wilfork added 10 points for the Yellow Jackets.
Braxton Whitehead had 18 points and Kobie Stringer 10 for G.W. Long (6-11, 0-2).
Barbour County 64, Ariton 48: Javier Walker had 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to lead Barbour County (12-11, 3-0), which also got 13 points from Ralph Williams and 12 from Ziquayvion Nelson.
Landon Tyler led Ariton (6-10, 0-2) with 13 points and Jackson Baker had 11.
Daleville 75, Cottonwood 69: Sincere McKenzie had 20 points, Tomar Hobdy 16, Peanut Bloodsaw 14 and Bryan Beckwith 11 to lead Daleville (9-7, 2-0) in the Class 2A, Area 3 win.
Seth Johnson led Cottonwood with 17 points. Suri Ware and Raymon Bryant had 13 and Mekhi Anglin 11.
Pike Liberal Arts 84, Northside Methodist 71: Five players scored in double figures to lead Pike Liberal Arts to the AISA Class AAA, Region 1, Area 2 win.
Nick O’Brien had 18 points, while Drew Nelson, Javon Christian and Jeffery Knotts all had 15 points and Austin Cross 13 for the Patriots (7-7, 1-0).
Jack Anderson had a game-high 36 points in leading the Knights (3-9, 0-1). Adrian Dawson followed with 18 and Jayden Porter had 12.
Varsity Girls
Carroll 61, Dale County 31: Zyisha Carson scored 26 points in leading the Eagles to victory.
Ameyah Gray added 17 for the Eagles (11-6).
Dale County (1-16) was led by Kaunah Helms with 10 points.
Pike Liberal Arts 39, Northside Methodist 33: Shelby Renfroe led the Patriots (12-7, 1-0) with 15 points in the AISA Class AAA, Region 1, Area 2 win.
NMA (11-6, 0-1) was led by Lucy Griffin with 12 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two blocks.
Kailyn McMahan added nine points and 14 rebounds.
G.W. Long 46, Abbeville 18: Emmaline Hughes had 13 points, Makenna Long 12 and Mary Beth Long and Lily Payne eight points each to lead G.W. Long (14-5, 2-0) in the Class 2A, Area 5 win.
JaMya Glover and Madisen Grimsley had five points each for Abbeville (6-9, 1-2).
Ariton 48, Barbour County 28: Zaykria Johnson had 19 points and Nazariea Oliver 17 to lead Ariton (6-4, 2-0).
Aaliyah Peterson had 11 to lead Barbour County (0-16, 0-3).
Cottonwood 47, Daleville 39: Willow Brumfield had 14 points, Diamond Acree 13 and Yuri Sammons and Saniya Keys had nine each for Cottonwood (9-8, 1-1) in the Class 2A, Area 3.
Joye Anderson had 16 to lead Daleville (6-6, 1-1).
JV
Carroll JV boys 38, Dale County 26: Jamarian Belcher scored 13 and Jordan Killings eight for Carroll.
Abbeville boys 38, G.W. Long 22: Trent Lingo had 14 points and Dylan Crawford 10 to lead Abbeville.
Blayne McDaniel had 10 to lead G.W. Long.
Ariton boys 35, Barbour County 25: Michael Ross led Ariton with 16 points and Ileek Quinn had 15 to lead Barbour County.
Pike Liberal Arts girls 44, Northside Methodist 29: For NMA, Brooke Hallman led the way with 19 points, five steals, four assists, four rebounds and one block in Thursday’s contest.
