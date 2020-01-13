Landon Tyler scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds in leading Ariton past New Brockton 55-24 on Monday.
Hayes Floyd had 11 points and seven assists and Ian Senn contributed 11 points.
New Brockton was led by Dillon Kelty with 10 points.
Houston Academy 47, Opp 45: Gunnar Smith scored 12 and Sean Thomas Jones added 11, including hitting some key free throws down the stretch for the Raiders in the victory.
For Opp, Erik Matthews scored 16 and Bryan Matthews scored 14.
Brantley 71, Elba 41: Leading the way for Brantley was Taye Person with 20 points, which included five 3-pointers, 10 rebounds and five assists. Kenuwyn Dixon added 12 points and Morrel Edwards had 10 points as the Bulldogs improved to 13-1.
Varsity Girls
Elba 37, Brantley 28: Nina Williams had 19 points and Breanna Sanders 10 to lead Elba (13-5, 3-0) in a Class 1A, Area 3 win on Monday.
Leading the way for Brantley (9-6, 1-2) was Gabby Perkins with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
Ariton 39, New Brockton 7: Zakyria Johnson had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Ariton (8-4).
Lacey Sprinkle led New Brockton with four points.
Houston Academy 55, Opp 25: For Opp, Vanessa Stoudemire scored 12.
No stats were available for HA.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy 55, Opp 48: For Opp, Zaccheaus Lindsey scored 19.
No stats were available for HA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.