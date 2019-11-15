ASHFORD - Ashford and Cottonwood took victories in the opening round of the Bill Herbert Kickoff Classic girls basketball tournament on Friday.
Host-school Ashford defeated New Brockton 64-22 as Madison Brown scored 17 to lead the way. Trinity McCree contributed 13 points, while Darian Bell and Jakena Curl each scored 12.
New Brockton was led by Paula McKenna with 14.
Cottonwood defeated Houston County 57-39 as Saniya Keys led the way with 24 points and Yuri Sammons scored 12.
Houston County was led by Faith Hogan with 18.
Regular Season
Rehobeth 37, Wicksburg 30: Sylvia Somma scored 15 and Jamorria McBryde 13 for the Rebels.
Carroll 54, Barbour County 30: Ameyah Gray scored 24 and Jordyn Crews 15 for the Eagles.
Aleah Peterson scored 15 for Barbour County.
Varsity Boys
Geneva County 62, Geneva 56: Colby Fuller led a balanced attack with 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Emmanuel Henderson scored 16 and dished out seven assists, J’Quan Broxson scored 13 with 10 rebounds and Trey Williams scored 12 and had seven rebounds.
For Geneva, Noah Johnson scored 13 and Trevon Kemmerlin added 12.
Barbour County 49, Carroll 43: D.J. Williams scored 12, Jaborius Bennett 10 and Ralph Williams nine to lead the Jaguars.
Carroll was led by Byson Dawkins with 15, while Elijah Terry and Lanterian Shider each scored nine.
Rehobeth 79, Wicksburg 57: Parker Turner and Devonte Townsend each scored 15 for Rehobeth (3-0), while Kase Keasler added 14 and Acia Armstrong 11.
Wicksburg was led by Devontae White with 17.
Junior Varsity
Geneva County boys 44, Geneva 38: Brandon Andrews scored 11 and had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs and Brandon Copeland scored 10.
For Geneva, Bryson Barton scored 14 and Preston Garner 12.
Rehobeth boys 53, Wicksburg 43: Shelton Arroyo scored 20 and Lane Cook 18 for the Rebels.
For Wicksburg, Jackson Glover and Trevor Woodham each scored 14.
Carroll boys 57, Barbour County 35: Jordan Killings scored 15 to lead the Eagles.
Barbour County was led by Martavious Griggs with 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.