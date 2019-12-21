T.J. Holston and John Luke Lasseter each scored 11 as Ashford defeated Providence Christian 51-46 in high school basketball action on Saturday.
The Eagles were led by Abe Chancellor with 18 points and Hayes Lewis with 11.
Providence Christian girls 43, Ashford 39: Shekinah McDaniel scored 14 to lead the Eagles. Emma Houston added nine.
Ashford was led by Darian Bell with 14 points and Lexi Glover with 10.
Ashford JV boys 33, Providence Christian 25: Earnest Williams scored 21 to lead Ashford.
Providence was led by Powell Phillips with 11.
Geneva County boys 77, Goshen 47: Colby Fuller scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Bulldogs improved to 13-3.
Emmanuel Henderson scored 18 and had eight assists, while J’Quan Broxson scored 13 with 11 rebounds.
Randarius Maddox scored 16 for Goshen. DeShawne Brown added 13 and Jeff Warrick 12. Southeast Health Classic
Southeast Health Classic
Dothan girls 72, Headland 47: Brianna Reese led the Wolves with 28 points, while Amiyah Rollins scored 14 and Alexis Hudgens 11.
Headland was led by Adrianna Galloway with 19 and Amiyah Danzey with 15.
Dothan JV boys 50, Pike County 24: The Wolves won the junior varsity tournament as Javis Moton scored 11, Quinton Norton eight and Jamarcus Allen seven.
Slocomb Holiday Hoops
Slocomb boys 48, Houston Academy 43: Rashawn Miller scored 14 to lead the RedTops.
Jaylen Nobles added 11 and Tyler Boyett 10.
For HA, Stefan Stevanovic scored 18 and Sean Thomas-Jones eight.
Ariton boys 58, Poplar Springs 53: Hayes Floyd led the Purple Cats with 16 points, 13 rebounds and nine steals. He was followed by Maddux Herring with 13 points, Landon Tyler with 10 points and Ian Senn with five steals.
Poplar Springs was led by Sterling Hendrix with 26 points.
Poplar Springs girls 46, Elba 37: Erin Shiver scored 12, Brandi Watson 11 and Lydia Dixon 10 for Poplar Springs.
Elba was led by Nina Williams with 15 and Jaylyn Baker with 12.
Pike County girls 40, Houston Academy 33: Kyah Rouse scored 17 for the Bulldogs and Ashlyn Conner scored 14 for the Raiders.
Lake City Classic
Hewitt-Trussville girls 79, Eufaula 78: For the Tigers, Kaitlyn Peterson scored 32, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 10 steals.
Denahria Hicks scored 27 and had eight rebounds.
Lee County Tournament
Smiths Station boys 84, Barbour County 71: Willie Screws scored 20 to lead the Jaguars.
Ralph Williams added 16 points and Jaborius Bennett 13.
Florala Tournament
Georgiana boys 54, Straughn 43: Quentin Hamilton scored 15, while Jakorius Smith and Martavius Payton each added 11. Smith also had 11 rebounds.
Friday Games
Cottondale Tournament
Graceville (Fla.) 60, Houston County 49: Brakevion Saffold had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Houston County in the loss.
Lee County Tournament
Barbour County 77, Russell County 68: Barbour County advanced to Saturday’s championship game against Smiths Station, beating the Warriors behind four players in double figures.
Jaborius Bennett had 20 points, Willie Screws and Ralph Williams 14 each and DJ Williams 11 for the Jaguars.
Wiregrass Kings 48, Evangel 47: The Kings trailed 47-41 with 2:18 left before rallying for the victory.
The Kings (9-4, 3-0 conference) were led by Caleb Miller with 28 points and 15 rebounds and James Strickland with 13 points and five assists. Evangel was led by Xaveon Smith with 15 points.
The Kings JV team improved to 8-0 with a 64-42 win over Evangel. Aden Spann scored 17 and grabbed 11 rebounds for Wiregrass, while Will Holland scored 17 and had eight assist. Kane Helder scored 16.
Abbeville Christian 52, Ezekiel Academy 46: Christian Davis scored 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead ACA. Jackson Blalock had nine points. Eli Seay contributed 10 rebounds.
ACA won the JV game 36-24 as Conner Hutto scored 22.
Morgan Academy 67, Pike Liberal 50: The Patriots were led by Drew Nelson with 13, while Austin Cross and Nick O’Brien each scored 11.
Emmanuel Christian 62, Central Christian 60: Jalyn Brown and Joshua Johnson each scored 16 for Emmanuel, while Westin Kriser added 10.
Girls
Abbeville Christian 44, Ezekiel Academy 11: Analeigh Givens led ACA with 16 points.
Amiyah Govan had 11 rebounds and scored eight points, Caroline Armstrong had eight points and seven rebounds and Anna Grace Blalock had 11 rebounds and eight points.
ACA won the JV game 27-17 as Armstrong scored 10 and Blalock nine.
Pike Liberal 39, Morgan Academy 21: Lakin Harrell scored 12 and Ansley Adams nine to lead PLAS.
