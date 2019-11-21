Tanner Berry had 24 points and Braydon Whitaker 23 to lift Slocomb over Rehobeth, 90-78.
Jaylen Nobles added 16 points and Rashawn Miller had 14 for the Red Tops.
Cole Arthur led Rehobeth with 15 points. Trey Thomas and Parker Turner both had 13 points and Jay Trawick had 12.
Northside Methodist 61, Abbeville Christian 60: Jack Anderson hit two free throws with 40 seconds left and the Knights held on for the win.
Adrian Dawson led the Knights with 31 points. Anderson added 14.
Jackson Blalock and Bryon Ledford led ACA with 16 points each. Chris Davis added 10.
Florala 70, Samson 24: Mekhi James had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead Florala.
Rashaad Coleman added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Samson was led by Hayden McCoy with 12 points.
Varsity Girls
Slocomb 47, Rehobeth 46: Chesnee Aplin scored with 12 seconds left to give Slocomb the lead and the RedTops held on for the win.
Madison Ward led Slocomb with 17 points. Ally Price and Gracen Hodges both had seven points.
Sylvia Somma had 18 points and Julie Miller 10 for Rehobeth.
Fort Walton (Fla.) 53, Enterprise 24: Alehzia McClain had 12 points to lead Enterprise in a loss Thursday night.
Samson 41, Florala 35: Trinity Jenkins had 12 points and 15 rebounds to lead Samson over Florala.
Jazmine Duff had 10 points, Shaylei Mock nine points and Kinley Johnson eight points and also 12 rebounds for Samson.
For Florala, Sharae Coleman had 18 points and Ranisha Wright nine.
Zion Chapel 38, Highland Home 31: Janna Miles had 21 points and Alanah Bunce nine to lead Zion Chapel’s win.
Northside Methodist 60, Abbeville Christian 28: Ashlyn Simpson had 15 points and 18 rebounds to lead Northside Methodist over Abbeville Christian 60-28 in girls high school basketball action Thursday.
Anna Lee Hathcock and Kayden Williams added 10 points each with Williams also earning seven rebounds. Lucy Griffin and Kailyn McMahen both had eight points with Griffin also snatching down seven rebounds. Abbey Quattlebaum added five points and six assists.
For ACA, Shay Thomas had 10 points and Ana Blalock eight.
JV Boys
Slocomb 40, Rehobeth 37: Brody Campbell had 14 points and Brock Hatcher had nine to lead Slocomb.
Shelton Arroyo led Rehobeth with 10 points.
Junior High
Providence Christian boys 45, Ashford 37: Powell Phillips had 15 points and Eb Anderson and Win Brock had seven points each to lead Providence Christian.
Nick Williams had 13 points and Pete Reeves nine to lead Ashford.
Houston Academy girls 36, Wicksburg 15: The Raiders finished off a 10-0 season and won the program’s 30th straight game.
Camille Reeves led HA with 17 points. Kelsey Ellenburg and MacKenleigh Booth both had four points to lead Wicksburg.
Houston Academy boys 42, Wicksburg 29: The Raiders finished the season undefeated at 9-0 after beating Wicksburg behind 11 points from Corey Campbell and nine from Brody Williams.
Gabe Glover had 12 points and Drew Williams nine for Wicksburg.
Geneva County boys 38, Geneva 33: Geneva County finished the season unbeaten at 9-0.
Omari Holmes had 13 points and Robert Darden nine to lead Geneva County. Kingston Tolbert had 14 to pace Geneva.
Geneva girls 30, Geneva County 19: The Panthers finished the season unbeaten at 15-0.
Kaden Ward had eight points, Cheyenne Hammock seven and Laney Cooley six for Geneva. Damira Payne had seven points to lead Geneva County.
