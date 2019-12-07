Andres Burney had 14 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocked shots to lead the Pike County boys to a 62-39 win over Barbour County Saturday night.
Amaghie Lampley added 14 points and five rebounds.
Jaborius Bennett led Barbour County 16 points and Ralphael Williams had 11.
Houston Academy 57, Cottonwood 56: Stefan Stevanovic had 19 points and Sean-Thomas Jones 11 to lead Houston Academy.
Seth Johnson led Cottonwood with 15 points and Raymond Bryant had 11.
Girls
Regular Season
Houston Academy 33, Cottonwood 32: Ashlyn Conner had eight points and Camille Reeves seven to lead Houston Academy.
Samiya Keys led Cottonwood with nine points.
Geneva County/ESCC Tournament
Dothan 53, G.W. Long 45: Brianna Reese had 17 points, Amaya Rollins 13 and Alexis Hudgens 12 to lead Dothan over G.W. Long.
Mary Beth Long had 14 points and Emmaline Hughes 12 to lead G.W. Long.
Elba 37, Carroll 29: Nina Williams had 13 points and Melissa Williams 12 to pace Elba.
Amiyah Gray had 12 points and Ta’Kahya Condrey seven to lead Carroll.
Rehobeth 46, Wicksburg 27: Rehobeth outscored Wicksburg 12-4 in the second quarter and 19-2 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Jamorria McBryde had 12 points, 10 coming in the two quarters, and Sylvia Somma had 10 points to lead Rehobeth.
Toshonna Murry and Tori Hobbs had nine points each for Wicksburg.
Enterprise 54, Straughn 44: Alehzia (Lay Lay) McClain had 32 points to pace Enterprise in the victory.
For Straughn, Kelsey Kelley had 20 points and Allie Kelley had nine points.
Elba 46, Houston County 29: On Friday night, Elba defeated Houston County 46-29 as Melissa Williams had 19 points and Jaylyn Baker 14.
Faith Hogan led Houston County with 11 points. Hope Hogan followed with nine and Ashanty Rivers had seven.
Late Friday
Emmanuel Christian 68, Central Christian 61: Josh Johnson had 23 points, Jayln Brown 11 and Javon Neal 10 to lead the Emmanuel Christian Warrior win Friday night.
Wiregrass Kings 62, East Central 36: The Wiregrass Kings improved to 6-1, beating East Central at Samford University on Friday, 62-36.
James Strickland earned 19 points, four assists and four steals and Caleb Miller had 10 points and seven rebounds. Nolan Perry added nine points.
Junior Varsity Boys
Wiregrass Kings 55, East Central 40: Kane Helder delivered 25 points and 13 rebounds and Will Holland had 17 points, five assists and four steals to lead the Kings win. Aden Spann chipped in seven points, 10 rebounds and four steals for the Kings (3-0).
Junior High Boys
Wiregrass Kings 25, East Central 15: Christian Miller and Alec Spann both had seven points and Miller added six rebounds for the Wiregrass Kings. Riley Treadway added five points.
