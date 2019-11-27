The host Carroll Eagles won the Karen Keller Tournament at the Ozark Civic Center Wednesday, beating Barbour County 58-55.
Daniel Pruitt led the Eagles with 16 points. Elijah Terry followed with 13 and Bryson Dawkins had 12.
Three players – Ralphael Williams, Willie Screws and Jaborius Bennett – had 12 points each to lead Barbour County. De’Aunjal Williams added 11 points.
Keith 73, Montgomery Catholic 68: Victor Milhouse had 33 points, highlighted by eight 3-pointers, and Tommy Tisdale 17 as Keith won the third-place game.
Johntarius Green and Justin Bufford led Montgomery Catholic with 24 and 20 points, respectively. Myles Butler added 13.
Pike Road 61, Abbeville 53: Pike Road claimed the fifth-place game, downing Abbeville 61-53.
Shaun Holmes had 22 points and Harrison Wallace 10 for Pike Road.
Deven Mills had 14 points, Monqarius Cooper 13 and Tyrek Coleman 10 for Abbeville.
G.W. Long 63, Houston Academy 46: Braxton Whitehead led four Rebels in double figures as G.W. Long beat Houston Academy in the seventh-place game.
The win was Long’s first over HA since December 2016 and only its second in the last 28 games over the Raiders back to November 2007.
Whitehead finished with 22 points and was followed by Kobie Stringer with 12 points, Caison Long with 11 and Aaron Trawick with 10.
Houston Academy was led by Stefan Stevanovic with 17 points and Sean-Thomas Jones with 12.
Ariton Thanksgiving Tournament
Dale County 58, Ashford 44: Dale County captured the Ariton Thanksgiving Tournament title, beating Ashford 58-44 in the championship Wednesday afternoon.
Keshaun Martin led the Warriors with 22 points and Shane Wesley had 11.
DeChristian Newton led Ashford with 12 points and Marquez McKnight had 11.
Providence Christian 58, Goshen 56: Hayes Lewis hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left and Goshen missed a contested shot in the final seconds as Providence Christian won third place at the tournament.
Collins McClintock earned 20 points and Lewis 14 for PCS, which hit 21-of-23 free throws in the win.
Dee Maddox paced Goshen with 23 points. Jeff Warrick had 16 points and DeShawne Brown had 11.
Ariton 61, Zion Chapel 50: Hayes Floyd had 25 points and Landon Tyler, Maddux Herring and Bryan Smith all had 10 points each to lead Ariton in the fifth-place game Wednesday.
Tyler added 10 rebounds and Smith five steals for the Purple Cats.
Brady Cobb had 18 points and Billy Heap 16 for Zion Chapel.
Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament
Huntsville 80, Enterprise 63: Josh McCray had 13 points and Jalen Cunningham had 10 to lead Enterprise, which lost the tournament’s third-place game on Wednesday.
Scottsboro Thanksgiving Tournament
Charles Henderson 72, Kate Smith DAR 60: The Trojans won their final game of the Scottsboro Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday, downing DAR 72-60.
Tay Knox led CHHS with 22 points, while Cari Burney had 14 and Cody Youngblood 13.
DAR was led by Brad Aultman and Landen Harbin with 16 points each and Kolytn Harbin with 14.
On Tuesday, Charles Henderson fell to Arab 72-37. Zach Henderson had 13 points and Knox 12 for CHHS.
Girls
Karen Keller Tournament
G.W. Long 52, Carroll 41: Mary Beth Long scored 27 points and was named the tournament MVP as the Rebels won the Karen Keller Tournament in Ozark on Wednesday.
Makenna Long earned 11 points and Katie Ann Mixon seven for G.W. Long.
Ta’kahya Condrey had 20 points and Jordyn Crews 11 for Carroll.
Long’s Emmaline Hughes and Makenna Long earned all-tournament team honors.
Abbeville 53, Barbour County 38: Jamya Glover had 17 points and Madisen Grimsley 15 to lead Abbeville.
Anesia Eutsey had 11 points and De’Aunjanai Williams 10 for Barbour County.
Pike County 41, Dale County 33: Kyah Rouse had 17 points and Urriya Berry 13 to lead Pike County.
Keunah Helms led Dale County with 16 points.
Robertsdale Thanksgiving Tournament
Eufaula 56, LeFlore 51: Kaitlin Peterson had 26 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals to lead Eufaula, which claimed third place at the Robertsdale Tournament.
Zahria Hoskey had 13 points and five rebounds and Denahria Hicks had 10 points and six rebounds for EHS (7-1).
On Tuesday, in a 58-53 loss to McGill-Toolen 58-53, Peterson had 26 points and Hoskey 17 points for Eufaula, which made only 9-of-24 free throws.
Tuesday
Northside Methodist Thanksgiving Tournament
Bethlehem (Fla.) 74, Northside Methodist 59: The Knights fell to the Wildcats in a losers’ bracket game.
Jack Anderson led the Knights with 19 points and Adrian Dawson had 14. Anderson was named to the all-tournament team.
Springwood Thanksgiving Tournament
Lakeside finishes third: Lakeside School won three of four games to finish third at the Springwood Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Chiefs beat Flint River in the opener 38-33 and lost to Springwood 42-29 on Monday and beat LaGrange Academy 43-39 and Flint River 42-37 to take third place.
In the opening win over Flint River, Anna Murph had 12 points and 20 rebounds, Chloe Helms had 10 points and Liza Eriksen had 18 rebounds. In the loss to Springwood, Murph had five points with eight rebounds and Eriksen had nine points and 10 rebounds.
In the win over LaGrange, Murph had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Helms had 14 points. In the third-place victory over Flint River, Anna Murph had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Sarah Murph had nine points and14 rebounds.
Lakeside’s Anna Murph, who had 48 points and 54 rebounds over four games, was named to the all-tournament team.
