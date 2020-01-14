REHOBETH — Daniel Pruitt scored 20 points, including getting two steals leading to baskets on inbounds in the final minute, in helping Carroll defeat Rehobeth 53-47 in boys basketball action Tuesday night.
Elijah Terry added 17 points for the Eagles.
Carroll’s LA Shider hit a big 3-pointer that broke a 44-44 tie with just under a minute left.
Rehobeth was led by Trey Thomas will 11 points and Devonte Townsend with 10.
Greenville 62, Charles Henderson 61: Greenville hit a shot at the buzzer for the win over the Trojans.
Charles Henderson was led by Tay Knox with 13 points, Mario Davenport and Cody Davenport with 11 each.
Pike County 39, Providence Christian 23: Andres Burney had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots and Omar Cumberbatch had 10 points and five rebounds for Pike County.
Abe Chancellor led Providence Christian with nine points.
Barbour County 86, G.W. Long 56: Five players scored in double figures for Barbour County with Ralph Williams leading the way with 19 points and 11 rebounds and Javier Walker 12 points and 10 rebounds.
DJ Williams had 18 points, Willie Screws 15 points and eight assists and Jaborius Bennett 11 points.
G.W. Long was led by Braxton Whitehead with 20 points and Kobie Stringer with 18.
Abbeville 68, Ariton 57: Deven Mills had 25 points and Monqarius Cooper had 13 to lead Abbeville.
Ian Senn and Landon Tyler had 14 points each and Hayes Floyd 12 for Ariton.
Headland 53, Dale County 44: Patrick Burke had 20 points, Marqueze Reeves 18, while Bryce Cunningham had nine rebounds and Tyler Danzey eight to lead Headland in the Class 4A, Area 3 win.
Terrance Green had 14 points and Cole Weed 12 for Dale County.
Northside Methodist 65, Pataula Charter (Ga.) 34: Jack Anderson had 28, Jayden Porter 16 and Adrian Dawson added 11 for NMA.
Opp 49, Slocomb 34: Bryan Matthews scored 19 and Erik Matthews scored 14 for the Bobcats.
Slocomb was led by Treyson Dunlap and Tanner Berry with 10 points each.
Lakeside School 63, Lowndes Academy 47: Playing just a few short hours after his father passed away, Jayce James scored a career-high 20 points to lead the Chiefs (10-5, 2-0) to the win.
James hit 6-of-7 3-pointers on his way to his career game.
Devantae Bowick added 16 points, T.J. Smith 11 points, seven assists and five steals and Jacari Richardson 10 points and four steals for Lakeside. Billy Nix led the rebounding with 11 boards.
Houston Academy 47, Opp 45: On Monday, Gunnar Smith scored 12 and Sean Thomas Jones added 11, including hitting some key free throws down the stretch, for the Raiders in the victory.
Emmanuel Christian 62, Harvest Christian 59: On Monday, Caleb McGahee had 18 points, Jalyn Brown 15 and Westin Kriser 11 to lead ECS to the win on Monday.
Varsity Girls
Providence Christian 52, Pike County 48: Shekinah McDaniel scored 13 points in leading Providence Christian to the win. Autumn Mayes added 11 for the Eagles.
Pike County was led by Kyah Rouse with 21 points.
Carroll 46, Rehobeth 20: Zyisha Carson scored 17 and Jordyn Crews scored 12 for the Eagles.
McKenna Linder scored 10 for the Rebels.
Headland 65, Dale County 22: Jayden Blackmon led the Rams with 24 points.
Adrianna Galloway added 15 points and Alexus Neal scored 12.
Chyann Beasley scored 11 for Dale County.
Northside Methodist 45, Pataula 13: Kailyn McMahen and Lucy Griffin each scored eight points as 10 of the 13 players for the Knights scored.
Ashlyn Simpson pulled down nine rebounds.
Zion Chapel 47, Goshen 34: Janna Miles poured in 26 points in leading the Rebels (5-10 overall, 2-1 area).
Alanah Bunce added 13 points for Zion Chapel.
Ajayden Rogers had 13 and Ashunte Freeman 11 for Goshen.
G.W. Long 66, Barbour County 18: Mary Beth Long had 18 points and Anna Brady 10 to lead G.W. Long.
Aaliyah Peterson led Barbour County with nine points.
Ariton 49, Abbeville 29: Zakyria Johnson had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Nazariea Oliver had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Ariton (9-4, 3-0) the Class 2A, Area 5 win. Alexis Johnson added 11 points.
JaMya Glover led Abbeville (6-10, 1-3) with 14 points.
Slocomb 49, Opp 33: Breanna Hatcher led the RedTops with 15 points.
Madison Ward added 13 points and Gracie Ward 10 for Slocomb.
Elba 37, Brantley 28: On Monday, Nina Williams had 19 points and Breanna Sanders 10 to lead Elba (13-5, 3-0) in a Class 1A, Area 3 win on Monday.
Junior Varsity
Carroll 55, Rehobeth 24: Keyshawn Cole led Carroll with eight points, while Shelton Arroyo scored nine for Rehobeth.
Slocomb 42, Opp 31: Brody Campbell scored 17 and Landon King nine for Slocomb.
Dale County boys 34, Headland 32 (OT): Tony Russell had 12 points, Andrew Martin nine and Kazmin Jennings six points to lead Dale County.
Kell Brown had 10 points and Caleb Dozier, TJ Buttone and Chandler King had six each for Headland.
Abbeville 54, Ariton 25: Cameron Jones had 17 points and Dylan Crawford 10 for Abbeville.
Paxton Steed and Michael Ross had six each for Ariton.
Barbour County boys 46, G.W. Long 41: Ileek Quinn had 22 points and Damarion Marshall 11 for Barbour County.
Blayne McDaniel had 15 for G.W. Long.
