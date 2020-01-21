DALEVILLE — Tomar Hobdy scored 24 points in leading Daleville past Geneva County, 62-44, in boys varsity basketball action on Tuesday night.
Bryan Beckwith added 12 points, while Sincere McKenzie and Cameron Giles each scored seven.
Geneva County was led by J’Quan Broxson with 17, while Trey Williams and Colby Fuller each scored eight.
The Warhawks improved to 14-6 overall and 4-1 in area play.
Carroll 61, Rehobeth 41: Daniel Pruitt scored 12, while Elijah Terry scored 10 with eight rebounds for the Eagles.
Rehobeth was led by Trey Thomas and Parker Turner with nine each.
Pike County 43, Houston Academy 27: Zakevin Pennington led the Bulldogs with 11 and Andres Burney added 10.
For HA, Kadyn Mitchell scored 13.
Slocomb 84, Geneva 58: Braydon Whitaker scored 23 in leading the RedTops to the win.
Rashawn Miller added 16, Jalen Nobles 15 and Tanner Berry 14.
Trevon Kemmerlin led Geneva with 15, while Damion Kemmerlin sand Noah Johnson each scored 13.
Headland 58, Ashford 49: Patrick Burke led the Rams with 26 points.
Tyler Danzey added 14 for the Rams and Bryce Cunningham had 13 rebounds and blocked six shots.
Ashford was led by T.J. Holston with 16 and Marquez McKnight with 13.
Providence Christian 59, Wicksburg 54: Zeke Herbig scored 23, which included seven 3-pointers, for the Panthers. Devontae White added 15 points.
Cottonwood 64, Houston County 45: Raymond Bryant led the Bears with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Suri Ware scored 12 and Seth Johnson and Allen Jones each scored nine. Jones also had 14 rebounds and blocked two shots.
Houston County was led by Brakevion Saffold with 25 and Katavion Johnson with 13.
Eufaula 69, Quitman County (Ga.) 36: Rodarious Thomas and Jadarious Blackshire each scored 14 to lead the Tigers.
Caleb Paige added 12 and Eizseric Thomas 10.
Barbour County 73, Ariton 61: Ralph Williams scored 26 and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Jaguars.
Javier Walker scored 19 with nine rebounds, Willie Screws scored 12 and Jaborius Bennett scored nine.
Ariton was led by Hayes Floyd with 18 and Landon Tyler with 13.
Lakeside 58, Hooper Academy 32: Jacari Richardson scored 18, Devantae Bowick had 16 and Billy Nix 10 for Lakeside.
Samson 73, McKenize 54: Hayden McCoy poured in 43 points in leading Samson.
Coe Kelly added nine points.
Opp 58, Straughn 44: Erik Matthews scored 23 to lead the Bobcats to their first win at Straughn since the 2006-2007 season.
River Day and Bryan Matthews each added 10 points, while Jaydon Lacey scored nine.
Straughn was led by Abram Guilford with 16.
Zion Chapel 56, Goshen 45: Brady Cobb scored 19 and Bryce Wilson 13 for Zion Chapel.
Goshen was led by Dee Maddox with 12.
Brantley 63, Kinston 28: Adam Carlisle scored 14 and Taye Person 13 for Brantley.
Kinston was led by Ayden Wallace with 10.
Varsity Girls
Houston Academy 43, Pike County 39: Camille Reeves scored 12 points to lead the Raiders in the victory.
Caley Caldwell added nine points for HA.
Pike County was led by Aliah Broadnax with 11 and Kyah Rouse with 10.
Dothan 72, Rutherford 33: Dothan was led by Brianna Reese with 27, including 5 3-pointers. Alexis Hudgens had 16 points and Amiyah Rollins 14.
Eufaula 74, Quitman County (Ga.) 31: Kaitlin Peterson scored her career 2,000th point during an 18-point, six-rebound, four assists and steals effort for the Tigers.
Aaliyah Riley contributed 15 points, while Emily Nix had 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Jada Woods added 12 points and MiKasia Floyd had 11 rebounds.
Cottonwood 52, Houston County 42 (OT): Diamond Acree and Yuri Sammons each scored 15 and Saniya Keys added 13 for Cottonwood.
Houston County was led by Faith Hogan with 15.
Samson 61, McKenzie 20: Trinity Jenkins led the way for the Tigers with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Brantley Edberg added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Paige Norris contributed 12 points.
G.W. Long 64, Abbeville 36: Mary Beth Long had a big scoring night with 28 points.
Makenna Long added 12 points for the Rebels.
Abbeville was led by Makenna Gray and JaMya Glover with 11 points each.
Geneva County 83, Daleville 31: Karoline Striplin led the Bulldogs with 24 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks.
Jordyn Alston also had a big game with 18 points, four rebounds and seven steals, while Anri Davis and Abby Land each had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Carroll 57, Rehobeth 35: Jordyn Crews scored 18 and Ta’kahya Condrey 12 for the Eagles.
The Rebels were led by Sylvia Somma with 10.
Northside Methodist Academy 49, Macon-East 41: Ashlyn Simpson scored 14 and pulled down 15 rebounds for NMA.
Lucy Griffin contributed 13 points and nine rebounds.
Headland 58, Ashford 18: Jayden Blackmon 16, Alexus Neal 15 and Adrianna Galloway 14 in the balanced Headland attack.
Lexi Glover led Ashford with eight.
Geneva 53, Slocomb 44: Madison Johnson led the Panthers with 16.
Pasley Lamb added 12, Makaly Johnson 11 and Aaliyah Simon 10.
Slocomb was led by Madison Ward with 15.
Ariton 59, Barbour County 44: The Jaguars were led by Enasia Ivory with 17 and Allyah Peterson with 11.
Straughn 41, Opp 16: Allie Kelley scored nine for Straughn, while Vanessa Stoudemire scored seven for Opp.
Junior Varsity
Headland boys 54, Ashford 37: Kell Brown scored 19 and T.J. Buttone eight for the Rams.
Carroll boys 55, Rehobeth 18: Wyatt Woodham led Carroll with 10, while Cayden Turvin scored 10 for Rehobeth.
Geneva boys 45, Slocomb 42: For Slocomb, Brody Campbell scored 18 and Brenden McLaughlin scored 10.
Wicksburg boys 37, Providence Christian 24: Dalton Taggart scored 14 and Jaylen Murry 11 for Wicksburg.
Opp boys 42, Straughn 30: DaDa Stoudemire scored eight for Opp and JaKayne Mount added seven.
Straughn was led by Micah Turner with 13.
Northside Methodist girls 32, Macon-East 14: Brooke Hallman and Presley Kinney led the way with 12 points and seven steals each in the win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.