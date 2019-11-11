DALEVILLE – Janee Clements led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points as host-school Daleville defeated Providence Christian 43-34 in the Daleville Tipoff Classic on Monday.
Joye Anderson contributed 14 for the Lady Warhawks and Erika Herring added 11.
Providence Christian was led by Autumn Mayes with 15 points.
JV/Junior High
Geneva County girls 21, Slocomb 11: Damia Paynes scored 10 and Emily Stewart four to lead the Bulldogs.
