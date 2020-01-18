Chris Davis had 17 points, Jabre Barber 12 and James Pouncy Jr. nine points to lead Dothan to a 69-36 win over Smiths Station, helping the Wolves (10-6) bounce back from Friday night’s area loss to Eufaula.
Donnell Pearman led Smiths Station with eight points.
Headland 60, Houston Academy 36: Patrick Burke and Marqueze Reeves both had 13 points and Da’Tayvious Melton nine points to lead Headland (11-7), which also got eight rebounds from Bryce Cunningham.
Luke Thompson had 11 points and Malone Liddon nine for HA (6-16).
Daleville 66, Straughn 57: Tomar Hobdy had 26 points and Melvin Matthews 20 to pace Daleville (13-6).
Mason Turner had 15 points and Demetric Toney 11 for Straughn (4-17).
Wicksburg 46, Dale County 33: Dale County led 27-21 after three quarters, but the Panthers roared in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors 25-6 to capture the victory.
Sawyer Rivenbark, who had two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, led Wicksburg (6-12) with 11 points and Zeke Kelley had eight as eight of the 10 Panther players scored.
JoJo Rodgers led Dale County (11-11) with 11 points.
Opp 72, Elba 45: Erik Matthews had a season-high 24 points, Bryan Matthews tied a season high with 22 and Jaydon Lacey had a season-high 10 points to lead Opp (6-6).
Colin Harrison paced Elba (2-9) with 12 points.
Abbeville Christian 55, Pataula Charter (Ga.) 25: Jackson Blalock had 18 points and four assists and Ryan Ledford 10 to lead ACA (6-11) to its fifth straight win.
Dre Cobb added eight points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals and J.J. Jimenez had seven rebounds.
Varsity Girls
Dothan 78, Smiths Station 15: Jadalie Medeiros led Dothan (15-3) with 13 points.
Eufaula 69, Pike County 34: Katlin Peterson had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals to lead Eufaula (19-4). Zahria Hoskey had 14 points and Aaliya Riley and Jada Woods eight points each.
Kyah Rouse had 13 points to lead Pike County (7-10).
Headland 45, Houston Academy 29: Adrianna Galloway had 16 points and Alexus Neal 11 to lead Headland (14-3).
Camille Reeves had 14 points for Houston Academy (13-7).
Elba 52, Opp 13: Breanna Sanders had 14 points, Freeda Hooks 13 and Nina Williams 12 to lead Elba (14-6) over Opp (0-10).
Vanessa Stoudemire had six points to lead Opp.
Wicksburg 44, Dale County 10: Kara Cox had nine points and Tori Hobbs and Mia Hatcher seven each to lead Wicksburg (4-18).
Chyann Beasley led Dale County (1-19) with six points.
Abbeville Christian 46, Pataula Charter (Ga.) 21: Analeigh Givens had 16 points, Amyah Govan 10, Caroline Armstrong nine and Anna Grace Blalock eight for ACA (12-7). Diamond Cobb had a team-high six rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Dothan 64, Smiths Station 21: JD Palm had 15 points, Quinton Norton 11 and Jaylen McMiller eight to lead Dothan’s win.
Headland 48, Houston Academy 31: Kell Brown had 11 points and Chandler King nine to lead Headland.
Jack Waller had 10 points and JT Pitchford eight for HA.
Wicksburg 36, Dale County 30: Dalton Taggart and Jackson Glover had 13 points each to lead Wicksburg.
Opp 45, Elba 35: Terry Davis and JaKanye Mount had 12 points each to pace Opp (4-7).
Sebastian Thomas led Elba with 14 points.
Late Friday
Varsity Boys
Wiregrass Kings 55, Tuscaloosa Warriors 43: Caleb Miller earned 24 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Nolan Perry had 13 points to lead the Wiregrass Kings in a conference win.
James Strickland added four points, five rebounds and five steals for the Kings (13-4, 5-0).
Emmanuel Christian 80, Atmore Christian 47: Caleb McGahee had 16 points, Jayln Brown 15, Westin Kriser 14 and Josh Petty 13 to lead Emmanuel Christian (13-4).
Pike Liberal Arts 90, Hooper Academy 50: Austin Cross scored 32 points, sparked by seven 3-pointers, to lead Pike Liberal Arts (10-7). Nick O’Brien added 16 points and Javon Christian had eight points.
Varsity girls
Enterprise 41, Prattville 29: Dashia Nelson had 15 points and Harmony Baker eight as Enterprise (7-16, 2-2) won the Class 7A, Area 3 contest.
