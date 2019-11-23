The Dothan girls rebounded from a Thursday loss by beating Mary G. Montgomery 63-49 on Saturday in Semmes.
Keke Wilson had 19 points and Brianna Reese 14 to pace Dothan, which improved to 2-1 on the season as it prepares to play at Paxton (Fla.) on Tuesday.
In the boys game, the Wolves fell 71-64 in a game that featured 65 fouls called and 80 free throws shot.
Elijah Allen led Dothan (1-1) with 15 points. Jayden Folmar added 13 and Jabrylon Carroll 12.
Dothan doesn’t play again until Dec. 3 at Jeff Davis.
Carroll boys 61, Bullock County 51: Daniel Pruitt had 17 points, Elijah Terry 12 and Dakota McCloud 10 to lead the Eagle win Saturday night.
Jalaceon Green led Bullock County 14 points. Devin Broden and De’Karia Anthony had 13 each and Luke Sturdivant had 11.
Carroll girls 41, Bullock County 2: Jordyn Crews had 15 points and Ta’Kahya Condrey 10 to lead Carroll’s win.
Wiregrass Kings boys 67, Harvest Christian 34: Caleb Miller earned 16 points and 18 rebounds and Kane Helder delivered 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Kings’ win Friday night.
Keith Thomas led Harvest with 12 points.
Junior Varsity
Carroll 49, Bullock County 37: Jordan Killings had 15 points and Wyatt Woodham had 12 to lead Carroll on Saturday night.
Friday Night
Headland JV boys 36, Abbeville 35: Kell Brown led the winning Rams with 14 points.
Dylan Crawford led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points.
Junior High
Providence Christian boys 51, Daleville 17: Providence Christian finished the season 15-2, beating Daleville on Saturday, 51-17.
Eb Anderson had 10 points and Powell Phillips nine to lead PCS. D’Covan Matthews had 10 points to lead Daleville.
7th grade boys
Providence Christian 26, Daleville 23: Cass Boone and Christian Sutton had seven points each to lead PCS, which finished the season with a 4-0 record. Issac Testerman had 13 points to lead Daleville.
