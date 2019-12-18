The Dothan Wolves boys basketball team opened the Southeast Health Holiday Classic on their home floor in style Wednesday, routing the Central of Phenix City Red Devils 69-47.
Jabre Barber, fresh off signing a football scholarship to Troy, and Jayden Folmar led Dothan (6-3) with 16 points each.
Girls
Charles Henderson 65, Central-Phenix City 35: Class 5A, No. 2-ranked Charles Henderson downed Class 7A Central of Phenix City in opening-day action, 65-35.
Niaira Jones had 21 points, Samira Moore 16 and KK Hobdy 13 to lead the Trojans (13-0).
Eryn Johnson led Central (6-2) with 10 points.
Georgiana Christmas Classic
Boys
Georgiana 69, Opp 50: Opp fell in the tournament championship game to the host team, 69-50.
Erik Matthews had 22 points and Bryan Matthews 21 to lead Opp (2-2).
Martavius Payton led Georgiana (8-1) with 26 points. Tarone Boggan added 15 and Decorae Peterson 12.
Junior Varsity
Georgiana 53, Opp 38: Terry Davis had 13 points and ZaZa Lindsey had 11 to lead Opp (1-2).
Amari Feagin had 23 points and Zach Boggan 16 for Georgiana.
