The Emmanuel Christian boys basketball team took a lopsided 101-33 win in the opening round of the Harvest Christian Tournament in Ozark Friday, downing Trinity of Anniston.
Josh Pettie had 28 points to lead the Warriors.
Booker T. Washington 58, Barbour County 45: The Jaguars lost their season opener at home Thursday to the Golden Eagles.
Ralpheal Williams had 16 points and DJ Williams 11 for Barbour County. Derek Alexander had 16 points and Tony Childers 10 for Booker T. Washington.
Wiregrass Kings Varsity Boys 66, Chess Academy 44: In the semifinals of the Byne Tournament in Albany, Ga., Nolan Perry scored 18 points, which included five 3-pointers, and Caleb Miller scored 13 and grabbed six rebounds for the Kings. Kane Helder has 11 points and four rebounds.
Varsity girls
Northside Methodist 46, Evangel Christian 41: Ashlyn Simpson and Anna Lee Hathcock each scored 16 to lead the Knights.
Simpson added 10 rebounds and six steals. Lucy Griffin contributed 11 points.
Zarria Johnson led Evangel with 23.
Pike Liberal 46, Sparta 35: The Patriots were led by Shelby Renfro and Ansley Adams, who each chipped in 14 points.
Booker T. Washington 56, Barbour County 17: De’Aunjanai Williams led Barbour County in the season-opening loss Thursday with nine points.
JV Boys
Booker T. Washington 44, Barbour County 14: O’tavious Tarver led the Jaguars with six points. Cameron Johnson led BTW with 14 points.
