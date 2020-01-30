Trailing by one going to the fourth quarter, Enterprise exploded in the final quarter to beat Barbour County 64-54 at the EHS gym.
The Wildcats trailed 38-37 entering the period, but scored 27 points to pull out the win.
Josh McCray led Enterprise with 20 points. Quentin Hayes had 14 and Dominic York 13.
Barbour County was led by Ralph Williams with 21 points and Javier Walker with 16.
Cottonwood 77, Ashford 58: Raymond Bryant and Suri Ware each scored 18 in leading the Bears to victory.
Seth Johnson added 16 for Cottonwood.
Ashford was led by Stelan Griffin with 17 points, followed by John Luke Lasseter with 16 and MarQuez McKnight with 10.
Geneva County 59, Wicksburg 37: Emmanuel Henderson led the Bulldogs with 20 points and also dished out eight assists.
J’Quan Broxson scored 14 and had 10 rebounds, while Colby Fuller had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Wicksburg was led by Dalton Taggart with 11 points.
Geneva 52, T.R. Miller 46: Damion Kemmerlin had 15 points, Trevon Kemmerlin 11 and Kahari McReynolds nine to lead Geneva (15-10).
G.W. Long 73, New Brockton 64: Braxton Whitehead had 28 points, Caison Long 13 and Avery Roberts 11 to lead the Rebels (8-16).
Tariq Walker had 17 points and Sean Lindsey 14 for New Brockton (3-18).
Kinston 66, Pleasant Home 58: Ayden Wallace had 17 points, Reece Hall 16, Cale Sumblin 14 and Tripp Hawthorne 11 to lead Kinston’s win.
Varsity Girls
Northside Methodist Academy 69, Abbeville Christian 57: Lucy Griffin led the way with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Ashlyn Simpson also had a big night with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
Anna Lee Hathcock added 14 points for the Knights.
Abbeville Christian was led by Caroline Robinson, who poured in 36 points. Analeigh Givens added 13 points for the Generals.
Slocomb 44, Houston County 24: Allie Price scored 10, while Gracen Hodges and Madison Ward each added nine points for the RedTops (11-11).
Houston County was led by Hope Hogan with 14 and Faith Hogan with 11.
Samson 49, Houston Academy 33: Kinley Johnson had a big game with 28 points in leading the Tigers to victory.
Trinity Jenkins added 12 rebounds.
HA was led by Branham Hewes with 10 points.
T.R. Miller 34, Geneva 22: The Panthers fell to 3A top-ranked T.R. Miller in Brewton. Madison Johnson led Geneva (15-10) with nine points.
Geneva County 69, Wicksburg 28: Karoline Striplin had 24 points, Jordyn Alston 14 and Charlianna Boutwell nine to lead Geneva County.
Enterprise 72, Barbour County 18: Alzehia McClain had 20 points, Jaida Gosha 15 and Serrenity Page 12 to lead Enterprise.
Aaliyah Peterson led Barbour County with eight points.
Junior Varsity
G.W. Long 39, New Brockton 22: Jackson Dasinger scored 13 and Blayne McDaniel nine for the Rebels.
Wicksburg 32, Geneva County 21: Nic Longworth led the Panthers with 15 points, while Jackson Glover added 11.
For the Bulldogs, Grayson Bell and Brandon Andrews each scored eight.
