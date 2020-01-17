EUFAULA – Eufaula’s Mi’Kasia Floyd hit the first of two free throws with six seconds left to break a tie game and the Tigers held on for the 58-57 victory as a final shot by the Wolves was off the mark.
Kaitlin Peterson led Eufaula with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Aaliyah Riley had 10 points and Floyd added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
For Dothan, Alexis Hudgens scored 27 and Keke Wilson scored 15.
In other varsity girls games Friday:
Rehobeth 38, Greenville 36: Julia Miller broke a tie with a jumper from the elbow with two seconds remaining that lifted the Rebels (9-11, 1-3 area).
Miller had put Rehobeth ahead with two foul shots moments earlier, but Greenville came down the floor and tied the game 36-all, setting up Miller’s game-winning shot.
Brittney Smith led the Rebels with 10 points. Sylvia Somma added eight and Miller finished with seven points.
Javola Ocean led Greenville with 19 points. Tykia Bennett added 10 points for the Tigers.
Geneva County 65, Cottonwood 44: Karoline Striplin scored 22 points, blocked 12 shots, grabbed 10 rebounds and gave out six assists in the victory.
Jordyn Alston added 17 points and two steals in the win. Charlianna Boutwell scored 13 points and had two steals. Abby Land had three points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists. Anri Davis had eight points and five rebounds.
Saniya Keys led Cottonwood with 15 points. Diamond Acree added 10 points.
Samson 58, Zion Chapel 20: The Tigers (13-6, 5-0) clinched the area championship with the win.
Trinity Jenkins led Samson with 16 points, while Alli Godwin scored 15 and Brantley Edberg 11.
Zion Chapel was led by Janna Miles with 13.
Ashford 55, Dale County 21: Jakena Curl and Lexi Glover had 11 points each and Madison Decker 10 to lead Ashford (9-7, 1-1) in a Class 4A, Area 3 win.
Skyler Clark led Dale County (1-18, 0-3) with six points.
G.W. Long 37, Ariton 33: Emmaline Hughes had 12 points and Makenna Long and Mary Beth Long had nine each to lead Class 2A fifth-ranked G.W. Long (16-5, 4-0) in a 2A, Area 5 game.
Zakyria Johnson led Ariton (9-5, 3-1) with 18 points.
Geneva 58, Opp 20: Makaley Boswell scored 15 and Melody Watson contributed 13 for the Panthers.
Vanessa Stoudemire led Opp with 10 points.
Charles Henderson 63, Carroll 35: Samira Moore scored 27 and Niaira Jones scored 15 for the Trojans.
Carroll was led by Jordyn Crews with 20 points.
Slocomb 37, Straughn 34: Breanna Hatcher scored 12 for the RedTops, while Ally Price and Madison Ward each scored seven.
Straughn was led by Allie Kelley and Tori Hicks with 11 each.
Glenwood 48, Northside Methodist 40: For Northside, Ashlyn Simpson had 11 points and seven rebounds and Lucy Griffin added 10 points and eight boards. Abbey Quattlebaum scored eight points for the Knights (11-8).
Pike Liberal 39, Hooper Academy 29: The Patriots won for the ninth straight game to improve to 15-7.
Shelby Renfroe led the way with 14 points, while Ansley Adams added nine. Sara Todd Floyd had seven points and seven rebounds.
Pike County 52, Wicksburg 41: Aliah Broadnax had 15 points and Urriya Berry 13 to lead Pike County.
Stevie Henderson and Kara Cox had 10 points each for Wicksburg.
Abbeville 52, Barbour County 40: Madisen Grimsley had 17 points, Makinna Gray 14 and JaMya Glover with 10 points to lead Abbeville.
Anesia Eutsey had 14 points to lead Barbour County.
Abbeville Christian 49, Pataula Charter (Ga.) 26: Analeigh Givens scored 13 points, including going 8-for-8 from the foul line, to help the Generals improve to 11-7 with their 10th win in the last 12 games.
Amyra Govan had nine points and 10 rebounds. Anna Grace Blalock scored eight points. Carolina Armstrong had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Varsity boys
Eufaula 63, Dothan 57: Eiszeric Thomas led the Tigers with a game-high 27 points.
Jadarious Blackshire contributed 11 for Eufaula.
Dothan was led by Elijah Allen with 16 and Kevin Whatley Jr. with nine.
Prattville 56, Enterprise 46: The Wildcats led 26-25 at halftime, but were outscored 31-20 in the second half and lost a Class 7A, Area 3 game.
Josh McCary had 13 points and Dallas Howell and Quentin Hayes 12 each for Enterprise (13-10, 1-3).
Slocomb 68, Straughn 63 (3 OTs): Braydon Whitaker scored 24 points as the RedTops won in three extra periods.
Tanner Berry added 16 and Jaylen Nobles 13.
James Guilford led Straughn with 33 points.
Ariton 53, G.W. Long 51: The Purple Cats made a slim lead hold up with solid foul shooting to hold off the Rebels.
Hayes Floyd led Ariton with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Landon Tyler added 11 points and 11 boards and Ian Fenn scored 10 points.
Braxton Whitehead paced G.W. Long with 16 points. Caison Long added 14 points.
Barbour County 70, Abbeville 58: Jaborius Bennett led the Jaguars with 24 points.
Javier Walker scored 17, while Willie Screws and Ziquayvion Nelson added nine each for Barbour County.
Abbeville was led by Deven Mills with 20.
Dale County 61, Ashford 44: Four Warriors scored in double figures, led by Steven Mitchell, Christian Ross and Terrance Green with 13 each. Shane Wesley added 12.
T.J. Holston had 15 points and Dechristian Newton 14 for Ashford.
Pike County 52, Wicksburg 31: Andres Burney had 14 points, 15 rebounds and six blocked shots to lead Pike County over Wicksburg.
Zakevin Pennington added 12 points and Amaghie Lampley 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs.
Sawyer Rivenbark led Wicksburg with 12 points.
Glenwood 75, Northside Methodist 50: Jack Anderson had 21 points to lead Northside Methodist in the loss.
Greenville 78, Rehobeth 51: Jadakiss Anderson scored 15 points and teammates Kevin Brown and Tyler Mallory had 10 points each for Greenville.
Devonte Townsend scored a game-high 17 points for the Rebels (13-10, 0-4). Ray McGrue added 12 points.
Zion Chapel 74, Samson 52: Brady Cobb scored 27 points to help the Rebels defeat Samson.
Zay Adair had 11 points and Billy Heap scored seven in the victory.
Hayden McCoy led Samson with 22 points. Coedy Kelly had 14 and Tyrik Cade added eight points.
Geneva 63, Opp 58: Trevon Kemmerlin scored 24 points to lead the Panthers past the Bobcats.
Avery Perry scored 13 points in the win and teammate Noah Johnson added nine points.
Erik Matthews led Opp with 22 points. River Day scored nine.
Carroll 54, Charles Henderson 45: LA Shider led the Eagles with 15, while Daniel Pruitt scored 14 and Elijah Terry 12.
Charles Henderson was led by Akieves Short with 15 and Keith Wheeler with 14.
Geneva County 77, Cottonwood 69: Colby Fuller scored 28 and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-4, 4-0).
J’Quan Broxson scored 19 with 11 rebounds and Emmanuel Henderson scored 16 and dished out eight assists for the Bulldogs.
Cottonwood was led by Seth Johnson with 20, Mekhi Anglin with 19 and Raymond Bryant with 16.
Abbeville Christian 53, Pataula Charter (Ga.) 25: Christian Davis scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Generals. Jackson Blalock scored 10 points and dished out six assists. Ryan Ledford added 10 points. Dre Cobb had six points, six rebounds and six steals. Eli Seay had five rebounds.
JV boys
Rehobeth 50, Greenville 44: Brandon Austin led the Rebels with 16 points. Za Helms added 12.
Maddox Adair scored 17 points for Greenville. Johnthan Purifoy added 11.
Geneva 45, Opp 39: Bryson Barton scored 16 points and Preston Garner and Talan Johnson added seven points in the Panthers’ victory.
Terry Davis and KaKayne Mount scored 12 points each for Opp.
Charles Henderson 35, Carroll 28: Jywon Boyd and Bricen Pennington each scored nine for the Trojans.
Carroll was led by Wyatt Woodham with eight.
Geneva County 53, Cottonwood 15: Chandler Enfinger scored 15 and Brandon Copeland nine for the Bulldogs.
Slocomb 36, Straughn 29: Brody Campbell led Slocomb with 15 points.
Abbeville 54, Barbour County 22: Trent Lingo had 14 points and Dylan Crawford scored 12 to lead Abbeville.
Barbour County was led by Jaiden Ingram and Martarius Griggs with nine points each.
Dale County 59, Ashford 30: Derrick Rankin and Clay Marshall both had nine points to lead Dale County.
Ernest Williams led Ashford with 12 points.
JV girls
Glenwood 30, Northside Methodist 28: For Northside, Brooke Hallman scored a game-high 16 points with three 3-pointers. Presley Kinney added 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.