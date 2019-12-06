Enterprise led 30-27 at halftime, but Eufaula outscored the hosts 44-13 in the second half to pull away to a 71-43 victory over the Wildcats at the Enterprise gym.
Caleb Paige had 18 points, Eiszeric Thomas 16 and Jadarius Blackshire 10 to lead Eufaula.
Simonique Harper led Enterprise with 12 points.
Daleville 71, Rehobeth 68: Tomar Hobdy led Daleville with 18 points, including 7-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter, to pace the Warhawk win.
Sincere McKenzie followed with 13 points, Jordan McDonald had 11 and Peanut Bloodsaw had 10.
Rehobeth (7-4) was led by Trey Thomas with 17 points, Devontae Townsend with 14 and Jay Trawick and Ray McGrue with 10 each.
Geneva 67, Samson 29: Trevon Kemmerlin had 15 points, Damon Kemmerlin 14 and Avery Perry 10 to lead Geneva.
Tyrik Cade led Samson with 12 points.
Charles Henderson 48, Andalusia 34: The Trojans downed the Bulldogs 48-34. No details were available.
Geneva County 61, Wicksburg 49: The Bulldogs pulled away from a halftime tie with a 15-8 edge in the third quarter and shot well at the foul line in the fourth to preserve their lead.
J’quan Broxson led a balanced attack with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Emmanuel Henderson scored 15 points and had nine boards. Colby Fuller and Trey Williams added 10 points each. Fuller had 10 rebounds and Williams added seven.
Geneva County (8-2), winners of seven straight games, made 10 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off the Panthers.
Wicksburg got 16 points from Devontae White and 15 points from Zeke Herbig.
Carroll 56, Barbour County 39: Elijah Terry had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to help the Eagles defeat the Jaguars.
Jamorie Crews added 12 points and Daniel Pruitt scored 11 for Carroll.
De’Aunjai Williams led the Jaguars with 16 points. Ralpheal Williams added 12 points.
Slocomb 47, Providence Christian 43: Braydon Whitaker scored 24 points to help the RedTops improve to 5-1. Jaylen Nobles added eight points for Slocomb.
Collins McClintock led the Eagles with 17 points. Grant Weatherford scored 10 points.
Varsity Girls
Geneva 38, Samson 30: Makaley Boswell had 13 points and Madison Johnson nine to lead Geneva.
Trinity Jenkins and Alli Godwin had seven points each for Samson.
Providence Christian 53, Slocomb 39: Autumn Mayes had 16 points, Shekinah McDaniel 12 and MaryLynn Solomon had nine to lead Providence Christian.
Madison Ward led Slocomb with 16 points and Breanna Hatcher had 12 points.
Charles Henderson 76, Andalusia 27: Belmont signee Niaira Jones scored 30 points, KK Hobdy 16 and Mykyia Milton had 15 to pace the Trojans.
Ty’Eshia Reed led Andalusia with eight points.
Eufaula 63, Enterprise 32: Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson scored 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists as the Tigers improved to 9-1 on the season.
Jada Woods scored nine points, Zahria Hoskey had eight points and five assists and Emily Nix added seven points and six steals.
Geneva County/ESCC Tournament
Pike County 41, Rehobeth 27: Taniyah Green had 16 point and Urriya Berry had nine points to lead Pike County.
Julia Miller led Rehobeth with seven points.
Geneva County 54, Wicksburg 20: Karoline Striplin had 19 points, Jordyn Alston 12 and Anri Davis seven to lead Geneva County.
Toshonna Murray had 10 points and Mia Hatcher eight for Wicksburg.
Elba 46, Houston County 29: Elba defeated Houston County in the other opening round game of the tournament. No details were available.
Junior Varsity Boys
Rehobeth 48, Daleville 37: Shelton Arroyo had 13 points to lead Rehobeth.
Romeo McKenzie had 11 points and Corey Holloway 10 for Daleville.
Wicksburg 37, Geneva County 22: Dalton Taggart scored 17 points and Trenton Ables added 10 points in the victory.
Brandon Andrews led the Bulldogs with eight points and nine rebounds.
Carroll 54, Barbour County 16: Jordan Killings and Daquan Ferebee scored 10 points each to lead the Eagles. I’Leek Quinn led Barbour County with seven points.
Junior Varsity girls
Eufaula 30, Enterprise 23: Cordajah Smith led the Tigers with 14 points.
