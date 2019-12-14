The Geneva County boys roared to a 71-51 win over Slocomb and the Cottonwood girls downed Providence Christian 39-26 to capture titles of the Rehobeth December Classic Saturday night.
Geneva County was led in its win by tournament MVP Emmanuel Henderson with 28 points and by Colby Fuller with 13 points.
Slocomb was led by Braydon Whitaker with 19 points and Jaylen Nobles with 17 points.
In the girls game, Willow Brumfield had 10 points to lead Cottonwood’s win. Autumn Mayes led Providence Christian with eight points.
Rehobeth boys 87, Ariton 65: Four players scored in double figures to help the Rehobeth boys claimed third place over Ariton 87-65.
Trey Thomas and Jay Trawick had 17 points, Devonte Townsend had 16 and Parker Turner 13.
Landon Tyler had 28 points to lead Ariton.
Ariton girls 43, Rehobeth 29: Ariton took the third-place game, beating the host Rebels behind double-double performances from Zakyria Johnson and Nazariea Oliver.
Johnson had 21 points and 15 rebounds and Oliver had 11 points and 12 boards.
Sylvia Somma led Rehobeth with 13 points.
Boys all-tournament team: Geneva County was represented on the all-tournament team by Henderson (MVP), Fuller and J’Quan Broxson, while Slocomb placed Whitaker and Nobles on the team. Other all-tourney members were Thomas and Trawick for Rehobeth, Hayes Floyd and Maddux Herring for Ariton, Collins McClintock for Providence Christian, Raymond Byant for Cottonwood, Brakevion Saffold of Houston County and Connor Kelley of Zion Chapel.
Girls all-tournament team: Cottonwood’s Saniya Keys earned MVP honors of the girls tournament and was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Brumfield and Diamond Acree. Mayes and Shekinah McDaniel represented Providence Christian. Other members were Rehobeth’s Jaquetta McBryde and Sylvia Somma, Ariton’s Johnson and Oliver, Houston County’s Faith Hogan, Slocomb’s Ally Price, Wicksburg’s Kara Cox and Zion Chapel’s Janna Miles.
Boys
Daleville Boys Christmas Tournament
Carroll 56, Pike County 43: Bryson Dawkins had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Lanterion Shider had 14 points to lead Carroll to the win in the championship game of the 13th Annual Daleville Boys Christmas Tournament.
Andres Burney led Pike County with 20 points.
Daleville 67, Headland 64: Tomar Hobdy had 29 points and Sincere McKenzie had 14 points to lead Daleville, which captured third place at the tournament with the win.
Patrick Burke paced Headland with 35 points and Marqueze Reeves had 10 points.
Dale County 44, G.W. Long 38: Keshaun Martin had 23 points to help Dale County capture fifth place at the tournament.
Braxton Whitehead led G.W. Long with 17 points and Caison Long had eight.
Samson 62, New Brockton 50: In the tournament seventh-place game, Samson downed New Brockton as Hayden McCoy earned 34 points and 16 rebounds to pace the Tigers.
Braxton Brooks added 14 points and Tyrik Cade had 10 rebounds for Samson.
Tyriq Walker had 17 points and Dalton Shehee 12 for New Brockton.
All-Tournament team: Carroll’s Elijah Terry earned MVP honors and teammates Bryson Dawkins and Daniel Pruitt were named to the all-tournament team. Also earning all-tournament honors were Andres Burney and Amaghie Lampley of Pike County; Sincere McKenzie and Tomar Hobdy of Daleville; Patrick Burke and Marqueze Reeves of Headland; Keshaun Martin and Cole Weed of Dale County; Braxton Whitehead and Caison Long of G.W. Long; Hayden McCoy and Braxton Brooks of Samson and Tariq Walker and Dalton Shehee of New Brockton.
Andalusia Christmas Tournament
Kinston 53, Red Level 30: Logan Matthews had 18 points, Cale Sumblin 14 and Reece Hall eight to help Kinston claim fifth place at the tournament.
Malikye Wright had 11 points for Red Level.
Abbeville Christian Holiday Hoops Classic
Northside Methodist 71 Abbeville Christian 66: In the fifth-place game, the Knights downed the host Generals as Jack Anderson earned 33 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Adrian Dawson finished with 24 points, including 10 in the first quarter.
Jackson Blalock led ACA with 24 points. Dre Cobb added 19 and Parker Ludlum 10.
Both Northside Methodist’s Anderson and Abbeville Christian’s Blalock were named to the all-tournament team.
Boys
Regular Season
Dothan 76, Smiths Station 67: Jayden Folmar had 24 points and James Pouncy Jr. 18 to lead Dothan over Smiths Station Saturday.
Dylan Glover added 13 points and Elijah Allen 12 for the Wolves (5-3).
Eufaula 73, Abbeville 40: Eiszeric Thomas had 21 points, Jadarious Blackshire 19 and Caleb Paige 13 to lead Eufaula, which seized a 26-8 lead after the first quarter.
Eric Truitt led Abbeville with 11 points and Monqarius Cooper had 10.
Girls
Cats against Cancer Classic
Paxton (Fla.) 51, Geneva County 38: Karoline Striplin had 16 points and Charlianna Boutwell 12 to lead Geneva County on Saturday.
G.W. Long 43, Freeport (Fla.) 25: Mary Beth Long had 17 points and Makenna Long eight to lead G.W. Long’s win Saturday.
Paxton (Fla.) 52, G.W. Long 39: Emmaline Hughes led G.W. Long with 12 points and Mary Beth Long, who encountered foul trouble, finished with seven points.
Abbeville Christian Holiday Hoops Classic
Abbeville Christian 45, Pike Liberal 42: Abbeville Christian captured their own tournament title, edging Pike Liberal Arts 45-42 in the finals.
Pike Liberal Arts (7-7), which had to play without three of its top six players, including two starters, was led by Shelby Renfroe with 18 points and Tiffany Johnson with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Ansley Adams added eight points.
Renfroe and Johnson were named to the all-tournament team.
Northside Methodist 59, Chambers Academy 58 (OT): The Knights claimed third place at the tournament, edging the Rebels in overtime.
Anna Lee Hathcock had 18 points and Lucy Griffin and Abbey Quattlebaum both had 10 points with Griffin also earning 12 rebounds. Kailyn McMahen chipped in nine points and eight rebounds. Brooke Hallman delivered seven points and three steals, all in the second half and overtime to help spark NMA.
Hathcock earned all-tournament team honors.
Northside Methodist Academy 53, Calvary Christian 31: Anna Lee Hathcock had 14 points and Lucy Griffin 10 points and 10 rebounds in a losers’ bracket win for the Knights.
Regular Season
Dothan 72, Smiths Station 18: Angel Townsend had 22 points and Amiyah Rollins 15 to lead Dothan (7-2) on Saturday.
Eufaula 84, Abbeville 22: Kaitlin Peterson, Zahria Hoskey and Denahria Hicks all had 16 points with Peterson adding eight assists, Hoskey six steals and Hicks seven rebounds to lead Class 5A No. 2 ranked Eufaula over Abbeville. Aaliyah Riley added 10 points for Eufaula.
JaMya Glover led Abbeville with seven points.
Junior Varsity Boys
Abbeville Christian Holiday Hoops Classic
Northside Methodist 31, Abbeville Christian 20: The Knights captured third place at the tournament behind 10 points from Harrison Hicks and six from Noah Davis.
J.T. Haney earned all-tournament team honors for Northside Methodist.
Dale County wins Elba B-Team Tournament
Dale County’s Junior Varsity team defeated Highland Home 47-15 in the championship game to win the Elba B-Team Tournament Saturday.
The Warriors went 4-0 at the weekend tournament, beating Highland Home 49-24 in the opener, Geneva 55-27 and Elba 45-24 before beating Highland Home in the finals.
In the championship win, JoJo Rodgers and Andrew Martin had nine points each to lead Dale County. In the win over Elba, Tariq Russell had 12 and Derrion Crossley had eight.
In the victory over Geneva, Rodgers had 17 points and Martin eight and in the opening win over Highland Home, Rodgers led the way with 13 points.
Late Friday
Boys
Abbeville Christian Holiday Hoops Classic
Pike Liberal Arts 75, Wiregrass Kings 69 (OT): In the semifinals, the Kings led 39-25 at halftime, but the Patriots rallied to tie it at 65 at the end of regulation before winning in overtime.
The Patriots were led by Javon Christian with 28 points, Austin Cross and Nick O'Brien with 14 points each and Drew Nelson and Jeffery Knotts with 12 points each.
Caleb Miller, Nolan Perry and James Strickland led the Kings. Miller earned 28 points and 11 rebounds, Perry had 21 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers, and Strickland had 11 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Regular Season
Emmanuel Christian 71, Calvary Christian (Fla.) 44: Javon Neal and Joshua Johnson had 14 points each, Jayln Brown 13 and Caleb McGahee 12 to pace the Warrior win Friday night.
The Warriors lost on Tuesday to Sherwood Christian (Ga.) 78-59. Brown had 15 points, Westin Kriser and Neal 14 each and Johnson 10.
