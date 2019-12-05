HARTFORD — Geneva County improved to 7-2 with a 47-43 win over Slocomb on Thursday night.
J’Quan Broxson led the Bulldogs with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Colby Fuller contributed 11 points and 13 rebounds and Trey Williams had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Slocomb was led by Tanner Berry with 11 points.
Providence Christian 38, Ariton 33: Hayes Lewis and Abe Chancellor had 10 points each to lead PCS.
Landon Tyler led Ariton with 12 points and Hayes Floyd had nine.
Carroll 60, Daleville 50: Elijah Terry scored 29 points and had 10 rebounds for the Eagles. Lanterion Shider added 13 points.
Daleville was led by Tamar Hobdy with 15 points.
Samson 72, Kinston 54: Braxton Brooks had 30 points and Tyrek Kade 14 to lead Samson.
Ayden Wallace led Kinston with 18 points and Kell Sumblin added 14.
Headland 69, Houston Academy 39: Patrick Burke had 24 points, Tavaris Haradmon 12 and Tyler Danzey nine for Headland, which also got five blocked shots from Bryce Cunningham.
Houston Academy was led by Sean-Thomas Jones with 12 points and Kadyn Mitchell with 10.
Ashford 73, Cottonwood 57: Ashford captured third place at the WAC Tournament, beating Cottonwood 73-57.
TJ Holston had 25 points and Stelan Griffin and DeChristian Newton had 11 points each for Ashford.
Alan Jones led Cottonwood with 19 points. Raymond Bryant added 14 and Seth Johnson 11.
Varsity GirlsG.W. Long 51, Geneva 33: Makenna Long led the Rebels with 14 points.
Emmaline Hughes added nine points.
Geneva was led by Madison Johnson with 12 points and Pazley Lamb with eight.
Headland 59, Houston Academy 42: Adrianna Galloway poured in 23 points in leading the Rams to the victory.
Jayden Blackmon added 12 points for Headland.
Houston Academy was led by Caley Caldwell with 12 points.
Dothan 60, Bay (Fla.) 52: Angel Townsend had 14 points and Alexis Hudgens 13 to lead Dothan.
Yasmine Trammell led Bay with 19 and Christionna Faison added 17.
Providence Christian 58, Ariton 38: Shekinah McDaniel had 26 points and Emma Houston 10 to lead the PCS win.
Zakyria Johnson led Ariton with 21 points.
Charles Henderson 61, Auburn 40: The trio of Samira Moore, Niaira Jones and KK Hobdy scored 59 of the Trojans’ 61 points. Moore and Jones had 23 each and Hobdy had 13.
Olivia Porter and Syriah Daniels had 10 points each for Auburn.
Geneva County 46, Slocomb 16: Karoline Striplin had 22 points, 17 rebounds, 10 steals and three assists to lead Geneva County.
Abby Land had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, Charlianna Boutwell added six points and five assists.
Elba 55, New Brockton 6: Nine Elba players scored, led by Nina Williams and Freeda Hooks with 11 points each and Melissa Williams with nine.
Aaliyah Silar led New Brockton with four points.
Cottonwood 39, Ashford 32: Cottonwood took third place at the WAC Tournament, beating Ashford 39-32 behind 12 points from Shelbie Chambers and seven from Diamond Acree.
Carroll 69, Daleville 56: Ta’Kahya Condrey scored 20, Ameyah Gray 16, Jordan Crews 14 and Zyisha Carson 12 for Carroll.
Junior Varsity
Geneva County boys 45, Slocomb 23: Robert Darden scored 16 and Brandon Andrews eight for Geneva County.
Headland boys 45, Houston Academy 32: Kell Brown had 17 points and Nick White 13 to led Headland.
J.T. Pitchford and Boland Dykes had eight points each for HA.
Carroll 52, Daleville 26: Jordan Killings and Romeo McKenzie each scored 15 for Carroll, while Corey Holloway added 11.
