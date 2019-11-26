Both the Geneva County boys and girls teams captured the Geneva Thanksgiving Tournament title on Tuesday night.
The boys earned the title after a 64-23 win over Samson, while the girls beat Geneva 50-38 to clinch its title.
In the boys win, Emmanuel Henderson had 32 points and six rebounds to lead Geneva County and Kevin Castro had eight points with five rebounds.
Samson was led by Jacob Branch with eight points.
The Geneva County girls were led in the finals win by Anri Davis with 18 points, including 16 in the second half. Karoline Striplin had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Layna Grooms had seven points and seven rebounds and Jordyn Alston had six points and five steals.
Melody Watson led Geneva with 10 points.
Geneva boys 76, Wicksburg 72 (OT): Damion Kemmerlin scored a game-high 31 points and younger brother Trevon Kemmerlin followed with 12 points in the win Tuesday night. Caleb King added 11.
Wicksburg had four players in double figures – Zeke Kelley 18, Mason Peters 16, Devontae White 13 and Sawyer Rivenbark 11.
Florala boys 83, Rehobeth 52: Rashaad Coleman led Florala with 24 points, while Anthony Stone added 20 and Mekhi James 11.
The Rebels were led by Trey Thomas with 21 points and Devonte Townsend with 14.
Providence Christian girls 48, Florala 41: Mary Lynn Solomon scored 13, Shekinah McDaniel 11 and Autumn Mayes nine during the Eagles’ win.
Karen Keller Tournament
Barbour County boys 65, Keith 62: Jaborius Bennett hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give the Jaguars the victory.
Ralph Williams led Barbour County in scoring with 27 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Willie Screws added 11 points.
Abbeville boys 56, G.W. Long 49: Abbeville overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit to earn the win.
Deven Mills had 16 points and Tyrek Coleman 14 to pace the winning Yellow Jackets.
Braxton Whitehead led G.W. Long with 22 points. Kobie Stringer and Aaron Trawick added eight points each. Avery Roberts had a team-high 11 rebounds.
Pike Road boys 56, Houston Academy 38: The Raiders were led by Stefan Stevanovic with 17 points and Sean Thomas Jones with 10.
Carroll boys 52, Montgomery Catholic 45: Elijah Terry had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Daniel Pruitt and Bryson Dawkins both had 10 points for Carroll.
Johntarius Green had 14 points and Justin Bufford 11 for Montgomery Catholic.
Abbeville girls 44, Pike County 36: Jamya Glover led Abbeville with 14 points and Madisen Grimsley had 13.
Tajh Boyd had 12 points and Shaniya Lampley 10 for Pike County.
G.W. Long girls 60, Barbour County 14: Mary Beth Long had 15 points to lead G.W. Long.
Aaliyah Peterson led Barbour County with 10.
Carroll girls 59, Dale County 30: Zyisha Carson earned 28 points and Jordyn Crews 26 to lead Carroll.
Starr Clark and Chyana Beasley had nine points each for Dale County.
LaFayette Tournament
Dothan 81, Notasulga 61: Dothan downed Notasulga on Tuesday after the Blue Devils filled in for Bullock County, which had to drop out because of the flu.
Jayden Folmar led Dothan with 14 points, Elijah Allen and Kevin Whatley had 12 points each and Jabre Barber and CJ Shackleford had 11 points each.
Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament
Calera 70, Enterprise 61: Quention Hayes had 16 points and Jalen Cunningham and Josh McCray had 11 points each for Enterprise on Tuesday night.
N2Hoops Tournament
Austin 91, Eufaula 82: Austin raced to a 49-30 halftime lead and the Tigers couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Eiszeric Thomas paced the Tigers with 34 points. Caleb Paige had 13 points, Jadarius Blackshire 11.
Kelton Petty led the Black Bears with 31 points and Jaylen Barrett had 13.
Ariton Thanksgiving Tournament
Dale County 52, Ariton 32: The Warriors advanced to the championship game with the win as Keshaun Martin had 23 points and Steven Mitchell nine to lead the way.
Maddux Herring led Ariton with 10 points.
Goshen 44, Zion Chapel 22: Makel Avery had 10 points and eight rebounds, Dee Maddox had nine points and four steals and Jeff Warrick eight points.
Brady Cobb led Zion Chapel with nine points and Billy Heap had six
Ashford 69, Providence Christian 58: DeChristian Newton had 20 points, TJ Holston 18, Marquez McKnight 13 and Stelan Griffin had 11 to lead the Ashford win Tuesday morning.
For Providence Christian, Grant Weatherford had 17 points, Collins McClintock 14 and Cole Smith 12.
Lee-Scott Classic
Glenwood 66, Pike Liberal Arts 62 (OT): On Tuesday, the Patriots were outscored by the Gators 7-3 in overtime.
PLAS was led by Javon Christian, Nick O’Brien and Drew Nelson with 14 points each and Austin Cross with 13 points.
Lakeside 58, Calvary Christian 57: Tournament MVP Jacari Richardson scored with five seconds left to put Lakeside in front and Jayce James earned a steal on an inbounds pass to seal the win on Tuesday night.
The late plays helped Lakeside overcome a four-points deficit with 1:37 left. The Chiefs are 5-1 with the five wins by a combined 14 points.
Davantae Bowick had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Richardson 16 points and Billy Nix 11 in the win.
Bowick and TJ Smith of Lakeside were named to the all-tournament team
Regular Season
Ashford 55, Chipley (Fla.) 45: The Yellow Jackets made it two wins on the day, winning a night game Tuesday over Chipley 55-45 after beating Providence Christian in the morning.
DeChristian Newton had 24 points and T.J. Holston 10 for Ashford.
Girls
Northside Methodist Tournament
Northside Methodist 52, Pike Liberal 33: The Northside Methodist Academy girls basketball won the third place game of the NMA Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday.
Kailyn McMahen scored 13 and grabbed nine rebounds for the Knights. Lucy Griffin and Kay Williams each scored 10. Ashlyn Simpson had eight points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Abbey Quattlebaum had six assists and five rebounds.
Ansley Adams led Pike Liberal with 13 points.
Pike Liberal Arts 50, Pataula Charter (Ga.) 16: In a losers’ bracket game, Shelby Renfroe had 14 points and four assists and Tiffany Johnson had 11 points, six assists and four blocks to lead Pike Liberal Arts. Morgan Bundy had a game-high seven rebounds.
TALE Tournament
Westfield Academy (Ga.) 51, Abbeville Christian 26: Shay Thomas led ACA (1-5) with eight points, three rebounds and five steals and Amyah Goran had six points and seven rebounds in a loss Tuesday.
Straughn Lady Tiger Thanksgiving Tournament
Elba 55, Georgiana 48: Elba won its season opener and advanced to the tournament finals on Tuesday.
Freeda Hooks had 15 points, Nina Williams 14 and Breanna Sanders 11 to lead Elba.
Tenasia Gordon had 17 points and Alexea Bess 11 for Georgiana.
Elba lost to Straughn in the championship, 43-32.
Nina Williams led Elba with 13 points. Allie Kelley led Straughn with 18 points.
Regular Season
Samson 41, Graceville (Fla.) 40: Trinity Jenkins earned a steal in the final four seconds to preserve Samson’s lead on the road.
Jenkins finished with a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds and Kinley Johnson added eight points for Samson (4-1).
Niya Martin had 11 points and Jazmine Bellamy nine for Graceville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.