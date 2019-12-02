In a rematch of last year’s Class 2A Southeast Regional finals, the Geneva County girls won in dramatic fashion over G.W. Long, earning a steal and a fastbreak layup in the final 10 seconds to take a 54-53 at the Geneva County gym Monday evening.
Trailing by one with 45 seconds left, Geneva County had three fouls to give. After fouling twice, Geneva County’s Anri Davis deflected an inbounds pass which teammate Abby Land retrieved and passed off to Karoline Striplin, who then passed off to Charlianna Boutwell for a layup with 7.7 seconds left to put the Lady Dawgs up one.
After a time out by G.W. Long, a long Rebel pass was stolen by Anri Davis and Geneva County ran out the remaining time.
Last February, the teams meet at the regional finals in Montgomery with Long earning a 51-42 win to reach the 2A state semifinals.
In Monday’s game, Striplin had 22 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and four steals and Land had 10 points and six rebounds. Boutwell earned nine points and four assists and Davis had seven points with six rebounds. Jordyn Alston also had seven points.
Mary Beth Long led the Rebels with 25 points. Hayden Hughes and Emmaline Hughes both added 10 points each.
Ariton 59, Rehobeth 50 (OT): Ariton’s Zakyria Johnson hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds to force overtime and the Purple Cats dominated the extra period 9-0 to beat Rehobeth.
Johnson scored four of Ariton’s nine points in overtime and sister Alexis added three.
For the night, Zakyria Johnson finished with 30 points and 20 rebounds despite missing all of the second period in foul trouble. Nazariaea Oliver earned 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Sylvia Somma led Rehobeth with 17 points and Julie Miller had 16.
Carroll 45, Enterprise 44: Zyisha Carson had 17 points and Jordyn Crews 11 to lead Carroll.
Alehzia McLain had 15 points and Dashia Nelson 12 to lead Enterprise.
Houston Academy 41, Dale County 20: Caley Caldwell had 11 points and Camille Reeves nine to lead Houston Academy.
Kitaria Hudson led Dale County with eight points.
Varsity boys
Rehobeth 71, Ariton 63: Parker Turner scored a career-high 30 points, highlighted by eight 3-pointers, to lead Rehobeth over Ariton.
Trey Thomas followed with 14 and Devontae Townsend had 11 for Rehobeth.
Maddux Herring led Ariton with 15 points. Landon Tyler had 13 and Bryan Smith and Hayes Floyd had 10 each with Floyd also earning 11 rebounds.
Enterprise 60, Carroll 58: Quentin Hayes hit a basket and free throw in the final seconds to give the Wildcats the victory.
Simonique Harper had 20 points and Damarion Holt and Hayes had nine each for Enterprise.
Elijah Terry led Carroll with 20 points and Bryson Dawkins 16 for Carroll.
Geneva County 78, G.W. Long 59: Colby Fuller had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead Geneva County over Long in a game played in front of the Bulldog student body.
Emmanuel Henderson followed with 19 points and eight rebounds and J’quan Broxson had 16 points and nine rebounds.
G.W. Long was led by Kobie Stringer with 19 points and Braxton Whitehead with 13 points.
Dale County 70, Houston Academy 46: Keshaun Martin had 24 points and Christian Ross and Zykel Bennett both had 10 to lead Dale County.
Sean-Thomas Jones had 10 points and Malone Liddon had eight for HA.
WAC Tournament
Boys
Headland 61, Wicksburg 56: Patrick Burke had 19 points and Andre Galloway had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Rams in an opening-round win.
Bryce Cunningham seized 15 rebounds and had five blocked shots and eight points for Headland.
Wicksburg was led by Devontae White with 24 points and Blake Riley with nine points.
Ashford 90, Cottonwood 62: The trio of DeChristian Newton, T.J. Holston and Marquez McKnight combined on 70 points to pace the Yellow Jacket opening-round win.
Newton had 30 points, McKnight 23 and Holston 17.
Raymond Bryant led Cottonwood with 25 points and Seth Johnson had 11.
Girls
Cottonwood 40, Ashford 39: Willow Brumfield grabbed an offensive rebound and earned a putback right before the buzzer to give the Bears the win.
Diamond Acree led Cottonwood with 12 points and Shelbie Chambers added eight.
Lexie Glover led Ashford with 13 points and Madison Brown had 12.
Abbeville 43, Wicksburg 39: Abbeville downed Wicksburg in the other girls opening-round game on Monday as Madisen Grimsley had 15 points and Jamya Glover 12 for the Jackets.
Kara Cox led Wicksburg with 16 points and Stevie Henderson had 12.
Junior Varsity
Ariton 40, Rehobeth 34: Michael Ross had 16 points and CJ McNabb 12 to lead Ariton.
Lane Cook led Rehobeth with nine points.
Carroll 56, Enterprise 32: Jamorian Belcher had 11 points and Steven McIntosh and Daquan Ferebee had 10 points each for Carroll.
Eric Bonner led Enterprise with 12 points.
G.W. Long boys 42, Geneva County 24: Jackson Dasinger had 29 points and Weston McDaniel 10 to lead G.W. Long.
Brandon Andrews led Geneva County with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Dale County boys 39, Houston Academy 30: JoJo Rodgers had 13 points and Justin Ferguson had eight to lead Dale County.
J.T. Pitchford and Anson Simera had seven points each for Houston Academy.
Dothan girls 30, Eufaula 19: Kamri White had 11 points and Journey Bishop had eight to lead Dothan.
Emily Nix led Eufaula with nine points.
